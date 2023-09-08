Penrith Panthers star outside back Izack Tago has been officially ruled out of tomorrow's qualifying final against the New Zealand Warriors.

The 21-year-old was speculated to have succumbed to a pectoral injury yesterday during a training session, with that now being confirmed by the club.

While the club are yet to issue an injury status update on Tago, he will be replaced by Tyrone Peachey in the centres, while Jaeman Salmon will join the interchange bench.

Earlier today, Ivan Cleary delivered a cryptic response when asked about the availability and fitness of Tago.

“We're good," Cleary said via NCA Newswire when quizzed on his status.

Tago has been in excellent form this season but has missed a plethora of games due to a variety of injuries. He also recently re-signed to the club until the end of 2025 in the middle of last season.

"Penrith is everything to me; it's home," Tago recently told Zero Tackle.

"I think that's a massive part of the culture we have here like it's a homegrown club, and most of the players are all juniors that's come up through Penrith.

"So it's home for everyone, and we try and give back to the fans as much as possible.

"I would always choose to stay if I had the option."

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 13: Shaun Johnson of the Kiwis celebrates with James Fisher-Harris after winning the international Rugby League Test Match between the New Zealand Kiwis and the Australia Kangaroos at Mt Smart Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)Taking on a New Zealand Warriors squad without their star player Shaun Johnson, the coach admitted that the Panthers will have to be prepared for more than just one player on the opposing roster.

Cleary said there would be no issues replacing Tago.

“We're prepared for more than one guy, so it doesn't mean a hell of a lot,” Cleary said via NCA Newswire.

“It's a big loss (for them) but I think every team has gone through losing key players throughout the season.

“As I said, we're prepared for more than one player.

“We heard the news yesterday and we weren't sure if it was true or not, and in the end we decided that we weren't even going to discuss it, which we haven't at this point, and I don't think we'll discuss it much this morning.

“We're playing a very good team, and the most important thing for us is that we get our own game on.