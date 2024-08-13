We now officially only have a month of regular season fixtures remaining.

Penrith's miracle escape against the Eels has set up the most mouthwatering Minor Premiership shootout imaginable.

Meanwhile, the Sharks shocked the Titans, the Dolphins won their all-attacking clash against the Warriors, and Newcastle's young star lit up the city.

Below are 20 thoughts from Round 23 that produced a mountain of points and highlights:

1. 446 points were scored this weekend. We had two genuine thrillers, another series of sellouts and one of the tries of the season. What a perfect entre for the closing month of the regular season.

2. Kotini Staggs produced a performance on Saturday night that both excited and frustrated. Staggs is one of the game's elite centres ... when he wants to be. These monster efforts are too few and far between for a player of his pedigree. When he is on, he is almost impossible to stop!

3. Unfortunately, the alleged 'bite' overshadowed a magnificent occasion on Saturday night. If, in the pre-season, you'd have told me we'd all be talking up a Dragons/Dogs clash on a random Saturday night, I'd have questioned your sanity. What a night!

4. On the incident itself, let me just say ... it didn't look good. Props to Stephen Crichton for waiting until after the game to mention it. It would have absolutely ruined the night had it been the main focal point right away.

5. It took 23 rounds but the Cronulla Sharks have finally found their game-plan; hold onto the ball! It sounds simple. Oh so very simple indeed! The Sharks, for some reason, seem offended at the thought of a high completion rate. Tucking the ball under the arm and letting their monster pack break down the Titans worked a treat. Long may it continue, with or without Nicho Hynes.

6. We had two of the games of the season this weekend. It took the Panthers until the final few minutes to beat the brave Eels on Friday night while on Sunday afternoon we saw the Dolphins keep their Top Eight hopes alive via a 45 metre drop goal in Golden Point. I can't split them. 10/10 x 2.

7. Speaking of the Eels, Clint Gutherson is a marvel. I reckon he has been written off as 'washed' on ten occasions now. The King will continue to reign.

8. Tough week for the Titans. Their men's and women's sides combined for an aggregate loss of 88 points to four over the NRL & NRLW games. Both sides entered the weekend riding high, only to be humbled in a big way.

9. No such issues for the Sharks and Broncos, who saw both their men's and women's teams win. The Sharks also saw Newtown topple the top spot-occupying Bears while Flegg put on another 50 points for the third week in a row. No real point here, I just wanted to gloat before it all turns to jam again.

10. This Thursday night, Penrith vs Melbourne. If Melbourne wins, the Minor Premiership is surely theirs. If not, Penrith will close into heavy favouritism. It's like a beautiful story is being written here. I have no doubt this game will be built up as the game of the season. I hope it lives up to the hype.

11. At the bottom end of the table, the Tigers now look at short odds to 'capture' the wooden spoon for a third straight time. Tigers fans, I've run out of encouraging words. I don't know how you lot do it.

12. Although I believe it was a textbook tackle, you cannot blame the Raiders for expecting a penalty when Jamal Fogarty was tipped on Saturday. That has been a penalty at different stages this year. Frustrations boiled over as a result. It was always coming but Joseph Tapine should have known better.

13. I genuinely question how long it will be until a player throws themself low and into contact to a draw a penalty. You may think it is silly, and it may be, you cannot convince me there aren't players out there who would gladly cop a high shot for a penalty in a big game. It's coming.

14. I was glad to see a player finally penalised for leaping and kicking out. I've seen too many defensive players leaping for the ball and throwing a leg out. It's dangerous and it gains an unfair advantage where the defending catcher already has ever advantage possible.

15. How did Taane Milne avoid suspension for his clearly tripping Ryan Papenhuyzen on Thursday night? I know the play was dead but he has kicked out at the Storm fullback, with no intention to do anything other than to trip. I swear the NRL has, again, declared open season on tripping.

16. Since Graham Annesley has said that all referee contact would be sighted and punished, we've seen four such occasions where a player has made contract with a referee only to not be sighted and punished. How long can this go on?

17. The Tigers are reportedly going to ask the NRL to investigate Stefano Utoikamanu's move to the Storm and the reasons behind it. I'll save everyone the time and money ... it was a chance for a rep forward to leave the Tigers and play for the Storm.

18. I may expand on this later, but the salary cap is not broken. Young players leaving bad sides is not new.

19. I'm calling it now, the top seven are set. The order may change but only the Dolphins can drop out of the eight from here. Book your Finals tickets Cowboys, Sea Eagles and Dogs fans.

20. Shame there isn't a "try August" promotion. I guarantee there would be a "Raygun" celebration this weekend somewhere.