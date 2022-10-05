Ben Hunt's re-signing may be delight fans of the Red V ahead of the 2023 season, however it certainly isn't the case for one young Dragon in the squad.

Jayden Sullivan has been highly touted since the moment he stepped onto the NRL field, competing with team mate Junior Amone over which promising youngster would partner Hunt in the halves for the Dragons.

While Amone won the race with a superb 2022, Sullivan seemed to be next-in-line as rumours of Hunt's move to Redcliffe swirled, however his retention looks set to keep Sullivan excluded from at least the starting side each week - and he wants out, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs are the leading contenders to snare the 21 year-old's signature.

Despite being contracted to the Dragons through to the end of 2025, Sullivan was shunted to an unfamiliar role at hooker under Anthony Griffin, a spot that will be denied by the arrival of Jacob Liddle next season, leaving Sullivan stuck between a bench utility role, and reserve grade.

It's believed Sullivan would go straight into a one-on-one battle with Kyle Flanagan in a race to partner Matt Burton at the scrum base in Round 1.

Flanagan is off-contract at the end of 2023 and is free to talk to rival clubs from November 1 this year, though no suitors have emerged as of yet for the former Rooster.

Sullivan is now the second Dragon to request a release in a matter of weeks, with fellow youngster Tyrell Sloan denied an early exit to join the Dolphins despite starting just two of St George Illawarra's final 14 regular season matches.