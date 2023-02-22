St George Illawarra prop Francis Molo has pleaded guilty to stalking/intimidating a woman in a domestic setting at Shell Cove shortly before Christmas last year.

The 28-year-old joined the Dragons from North Queensland ahead of last season, featuring in 21 games for the Red V, however his future at the club could be in jeopardy following the charge.

While Molo didn't appear in Port Kembla court on Wednesday, the matter was mentioned in court, with Molo's lawyers disputing some aspects of the charge, although the front-rower has still plead guilty.

The two-time Queensland Maroon has been ordered not to approach the woman for at least 12 hours after drinking alcohol or taking illicit drugs.

Molo can still be stood down under the no-fault stand-down policy for any matter involving a woman or child, at the discretion of NRL CEO Andrew Abdo.

It's yet another blow for the Dragons who have now lost Cody Ramsey and Josh Coric to season-long injuries or illnesses and Talatau Amone to the no-fault stand-down policy, while Mikaele Ravalawa and Zane Musgrove have been fined for a heated exchange in Mudgee.