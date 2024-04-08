The teams have been named for the annual Queensland Under-17s City vs Country Girls match, which will take place this weekend.

The City team will include the 'fabulous five' from the Redcliffe Dolphins in Sharlene Lilliana Nati, Raewyn Olomalii, Deleni Paitai, Keira Ranigi and Shalom Sauaso - Rangi has made the side four years in a row and even played in the U12s Boys Merit team.

Players in the City squad also include Sakia Croyston (prop), Enah Desic (hooker), Lilianah Lewis (halfback), and Janique Mili (outside back).

Competing against them will be a Country squad headlined by Mia Byrnes. An exceptional talent, Byrnes is currently playing in the U19s and U17s teams for the Western Clydesdales and is a versatile player as she competes as both a hooker and fullback.

Players in the Country squad also include Cianna Faulkner (lock), Makayla Elliott (prop), Sifa Leapai (prop), Pauline To'o (utility) and Elishama Suavai.

Queensland Under 17 City Squad

Saskia Croyston - Tweed Heads Seagulls

Enah Desic - Brisbane Tigers

Sky-Yvette Faimalie - Brisbane Tigers

Lilianah Lewis - Souths Logan Magpies

Torah Luadaka - Tweed Heads Seagulls

Janique Mili - Souths Logan Magpies

Amanii Misa - Souths Logan Magpies

Sharlene Lilliana Nati - Redcliffe Dolphins

Nikeisha Ngaru - Souths Logan Magpies

Raewyn Olomalii - Redcliffe Dolphins

Deleni Paitai - Redcliffe Dolphins

Keira Rangi - Redcliffe Dolphins

Shalom Sauaso - Redcliffe Dolphins

Easter Taualai - Norths Devils

Sienna Trew - Souths Logan Magpies

Danielle-Elizabeth Tutakangahau - Souths Logan Magpies

Lishainah Ulugia - Brisbane Tigers

Harlem Walker - Redcliffe Dolphins

Queensland Under 17 Country Squad

Mia Byrnes - Western Clydesdales

Jakaia-Lee Collett - Townsville Blackhawks

Jessica Cross - Norths Devils

Makayla Elliott - Sunshine Coast Falcons

Macey Evans - Central Queensland Capras

Cianna Faulkner - Mackay Cutters

Pypah Ferguson - Western Clydesdales

Shakina Godbee - Wide Bay Bulls

Tayla Horrobin - Western Clydesdales

Sifa Leapai - Ipswich Jets

Vaitafao-Gisele Masun-Feleti - Ipswich Jets

Jaeda Morato - Northern Pride

Ayslinn Pollock - Sunshine Coast Falcons

Zoe Robson - Central Queensland Capras

Elishama Suavai - Northern Pride

Pauline To'o - Ipswich Jets

Evoltia Tuala - Townsville Blackhawks

Chanelle Williams - Central Queensland Capras