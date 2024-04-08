The teams have been named for the annual Queensland Under-17s City vs Country Girls match, which will take place this weekend.
The City team will include the 'fabulous five' from the Redcliffe Dolphins in Sharlene Lilliana Nati, Raewyn Olomalii, Deleni Paitai, Keira Ranigi and Shalom Sauaso - Rangi has made the side four years in a row and even played in the U12s Boys Merit team.
Players in the City squad also include Sakia Croyston (prop), Enah Desic (hooker), Lilianah Lewis (halfback), and Janique Mili (outside back).
Competing against them will be a Country squad headlined by Mia Byrnes. An exceptional talent, Byrnes is currently playing in the U19s and U17s teams for the Western Clydesdales and is a versatile player as she competes as both a hooker and fullback.
Players in the Country squad also include Cianna Faulkner (lock), Makayla Elliott (prop), Sifa Leapai (prop), Pauline To'o (utility) and Elishama Suavai.
Queensland Under 17 City Squad
Saskia Croyston - Tweed Heads Seagulls
Enah Desic - Brisbane Tigers
Sky-Yvette Faimalie - Brisbane Tigers
Lilianah Lewis - Souths Logan Magpies
Torah Luadaka - Tweed Heads Seagulls
Janique Mili - Souths Logan Magpies
Amanii Misa - Souths Logan Magpies
Sharlene Lilliana Nati - Redcliffe Dolphins
Nikeisha Ngaru - Souths Logan Magpies
Raewyn Olomalii - Redcliffe Dolphins
Deleni Paitai - Redcliffe Dolphins
Keira Rangi - Redcliffe Dolphins
Shalom Sauaso - Redcliffe Dolphins
Easter Taualai - Norths Devils
Sienna Trew - Souths Logan Magpies
Danielle-Elizabeth Tutakangahau - Souths Logan Magpies
Lishainah Ulugia - Brisbane Tigers
Harlem Walker - Redcliffe Dolphins
Queensland Under 17 Country Squad
Mia Byrnes - Western Clydesdales
Jakaia-Lee Collett - Townsville Blackhawks
Jessica Cross - Norths Devils
Makayla Elliott - Sunshine Coast Falcons
Macey Evans - Central Queensland Capras
Cianna Faulkner - Mackay Cutters
Pypah Ferguson - Western Clydesdales
Shakina Godbee - Wide Bay Bulls
Tayla Horrobin - Western Clydesdales
Sifa Leapai - Ipswich Jets
Vaitafao-Gisele Masun-Feleti - Ipswich Jets
Jaeda Morato - Northern Pride
Ayslinn Pollock - Sunshine Coast Falcons
Zoe Robson - Central Queensland Capras
Elishama Suavai - Northern Pride
Pauline To'o - Ipswich Jets
Evoltia Tuala - Townsville Blackhawks
Chanelle Williams - Central Queensland Capras