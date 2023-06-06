After reportedly signing a two-year contract with the Rabbitohs last month, Knights youngster Ethan Ferguson will join the club after they negotiated an immediate release.

One of the most promising centres in rugby league, Ferguson played in the Knights' SG Ball team last year and represented the Australian Schoolboys.

He even managed to make his NSW Cup debut earlier this year against the Warriors in Round 6. After playing the entire 80 minutes, he ended the game with 51 running metres, three tackle busts and two tackles.

Aged 19, Ferguson signed a reportedly two-year contract with the Rabbitohs in May for 2024 and 2025, and according to the Wide World of Sports, the club has since negotiated an immediate release for the talented youngster.

Ferguson is set to play the next few months in the lower grades for the Bunnies before preparing for a Top 30 spot in the off-season at the end of the year.

The centre hails from Taree and is the cousin of South Sydney superstar fullback Latrell Mitchell and forward Shaquai Mitchell.

"They are both outside backs, carry the ball strongly and kick goals," a source close to Ferguson said via Wide World of Sports.

"It was a tough decision for him because he was happy at the Knights and they treated him well.

"But the thought of a new challenge and being closer to Latrell and his brother Shaq swayed him to make the move."