South Sydney and star halfback Adam Reynolds are reportedly “a long way” apart on a new deal.

The Rabbitohs captain is out of contract at season’s end and is keen to prolong his stay at Redfern but believes there is still plenty of water to go under the bridge before terms are agreed upon.

Speaking to Sporting News, Reynolds said his desire is to stay at Souths past his current deal but he believes there is still a long way to go in negotiations.

“It would be ideal (to stay at Souths). But in saying that, it’s probably a long way from happening at the moment.

“We’ve started negotiations but we’re not right on the same page at the moment.

“I’d like to play for another three or four years. I’d like to sign for three years.

“I don’t really want to sign a couple of contracts towards the back end of my career. I’d like that bit of security.

“It’s something that we’re sorting out at the moment and hopefully we can come to a conclusion.”

The 30-year old has been stellar in his time at Souths, leading them to the 2014 premiership as well as multiple finals appearances.

There will no doubt be numerous clubs sniffing around, but Reynolds believes the contract talks won’t impact his form.

“It’s always on the mind but it won’t affect any sort of footy that’s being played,” he added.

“Obviously you’ve got worry about your future, it’s in the background, we’re sorting through it at the moment but we’re still a long way from getting things done.”

Reynolds went on to say he feels primed and ready to go in 2021 off the back of a shortened pre-season.

“I had a bit of surgery on the groin, but just a tidy up, it wasn’t too bad,” he added.

“The body is feeling pretty good at the moment, probably the best I’ve felt for a long time, mentally and physically, overall happy with how the pre-season’s going.”

The Rabbitohs confirmed on Monday that star fullback Latrell Mitchell has signed a new deal with the club to remain at South Sydney until the end of the 2023 season.