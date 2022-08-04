The South Sydney Rabbitohs are set to debut another freakish try-scoring talent this weekend, and it could see the Bunnies backline reshuffled.

Izaac Thompson has been a revelation for the Rabbitohs' NSW Cup side this year, leading the competition with 20 tries in 16 games and running nearly 150 metres per game in the process.

The 25-year-old came through the lower grades at St. George Illawarra before South Sydney snatched him up heading into this season, and is set to be rewarded for his stellar season in the Knock On Effect Cup.

The outside back had four years away from the game before rejoining the competition with the Bunnies, having not played since 2017 prior to this season.

Sources close to the club can reveal to Zero Tackle that despite being named as 18th man for the clash, Thompson is expected to slide into the backline with one of Blake Taaffe or Taane Milne to drop to 18th man duties, while the other takes their place as a bench utility.

Whilst having played the majority of the season on the wing in reserve grade, the speedster is expected to play in the centres for the match. However a slow start could open the door for Jaxson Paulo to move into the three-quarter line, and push Thompson one spot wider.

The looming return of Campbell Graham with Jed Cartwright also not too far behind means Thompson's lifelong dream may be reduced to a one-week cameo for now. Regardless, just eight weeks out from his 26th birthday, there is no better gift than your maiden NRL jersey.