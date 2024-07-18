As a famed State of Origin critic (what it does to the NRL, not the concept), boy today is a tough day.

What an incredible decider! What an incredible series long storyline 2024s State of Origin produced! Simply put, wow.

Below are 20 thoughts from one of the most talked about Origin series of all time:

1. Billy Slater was massively out-coached in this Origin series. Michael Maguire picked a side through thought and with a game plan in mind. Meanwhile Slater relied on "we are Queensland".

2. I will never, ever be able to let the fact QLD didn't name David Fifita once in an Origin series. I maintain that non-selection was personal. To think QLD went into a decider with Felise Kaufusi and Kurt Capewell over David Fifita, Jaydn Su'A and Beau Fermor simply defies belief.

3. Billy Slater's decision to blame the referees in the aftermath of the Origin 3 defeat showed some terrible signs. The officiating was far from perfect (more on this later) but Slater has to accept that he made a series of errors. Passing the buck, albeit at an emotional time, really didn't look good. I hope it was just a reaction and not what he actually believes.

4. Speaking of the officials, I hope that is Ashley Klein's last Origin Game. I know Adam Gee endured a tough few weeks but he is the game's best official. Every referee is going to make errors, but Gee has a calmness that Klein simply lacks.

5. I used it as Twitter fodder but Jake Trbojevic played his role perfectly. Not every player needs to play huge minutes and make 150+ metres. He was picked to start and take the sting out of the game to allow the more impactful forwards to get the job done.

6. That said, if you'd have told me in the build up that the NSW captain would play just 85 minutes across three games and run for 141 metres in the series, I'd have thought we'd be sitting here with a QLD sweep.

7. Dylan Edwards is a genuine superstar. Can we please, please, please drop the "Edwards is a system player" nonsense? There is a reason every team he plays in achieves some level of success. He is the game's elite fullback and plays his role to perfection.

8. Angus Chrichton started the year in NSW Cup, with his future in the game almost certainly coming to an end. The Roosters even signed a replacement for him. He now stands as the Player of the Series in a successful Origin series. This is one of the greatest rugby league comebacks I have ever witnessed.

9. Pretty ironic that everyone in the media begged for a return to "the Origin of old" in the build up, only to complain about a push and shove that spilled onto the sidelines.

10. Origin 3 may have been the best game of the season. I maintain that Warriors and Storm game earlier in the season was the most exciting, but overall Origin Three was near flawless. I love length of the field tries, but that opening 20 minutes last night may have been the most pure rugby league you'll ever see.

11. If you're picking a team of the series, only three Queenslanders are a shout. I'd put Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow in the centres, while Patrick Carrigan demands selection. Lindsay Collins is the only other player I could find a spot for.

12. I maintain that Zac Lomax needs to find a way out of this Eels deal and stay with the coach who completely turned his career around. Lomax was playing NSW Cup last season. Right now he's one of the best three wingers in the game and has a massive representative future ahead of him. It is all down to Shane Flanagan who had the stones to move a big money centre to the position he should have been playing. Lomax was absolutely incredible in all three games and is now the genuine superstar we all knew he could be.

13. Mitchell Moses really proved to be the Blues saviour. I am shattered for both him and my mates who support the Eels, knowing that he won't feature again this season. Moses 2024 will be remembered as one of the great seasons, despite him playing 10 games.

14. Having added an Origin win to his Premiership and victory over the Kangaroos in an International Final, Michael Maguire has now done everything in rugby league ... except take the Tigers to the Finals. Not even the great Madge could end the drought.

15. Isaah Yeo had his best Origin game last night and, by far, his best Origin series. He was used terribly under previous coaching. He is such a star but was completely blunted in 2022 and '23. It shows, in a huge way, how important coaching is at this level.

16. There is no way Nathan Cleary should automatically be given the NSW Blues number seven jersey next season, automatically. It now belongs to Mitch Moses until otherwise stated. For the record I am a huge Cleary fan, but the way Moses turned the series should never be forgotten.

17. I don't think I've ever seen a player in a suit get suspended before. Prior to last night I'd never seen a bloke sin binned from the bench either. I understand while both were sanctioned but I'd have been far more upset if Murray especially had stood idle while his five-eighth was being mobbed.

18. For all the criticism he cops online, Nicho Hynes can now say he has played in a Origin winning series. Come at me haters!

19. That vision of Bradman Best, cut lip and all, celebrating the opening try last night will become an iconic image! That needs to be put in every locker for every NSW Blue for the next five years. The way he swatted away his two Newcastle teammates to put the Blues in front was rugby league cinema!

20. Maybe New South Wales do get Origin after all ...