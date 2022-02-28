The Gold Coast Titans finally broke back into the finals last year, putting on exciting displays right throughout the season. Now the question will be whether they can do it again.

Here is the full season preview for the Gold Coast Titans.

2021 season:

The Titans returned to finals footy in 2021. That was the goal, they achieved it and can be happy. That said, they were a moment of madness away from advancing over the Roosters.

Titans fans won't need reminding but they really should have lined up in Week 2 of the finals after one of the most incredible finishes to a game you'll ever see.

Focusing on the positives, the Titans unearthed a genuine superstar in Jayden Campbell whilst David Fifita and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui both absolutely delivered despite monster expectations.

Perhaps most importantly of all, the Titans seem to have found their long-term option at coach in Justin Holbrook. He seems to have the tools to oversee the Titans' continued rise.

Off-season moves

2022 gains

Aaron Booth (Melbourne Storm, 2022), Tony Francis (2023), Shallin Fuller (2022), Isaac Liu (Sydney Roosters, 2024), Will Smith (Parramatta Eels, 2023), Paul Turner (New Zealand Warriors, 2023), Thomas Weaver (2024)

2022 losses

Anthony Don (retired), Jamal Fogarty (Canberra Raiders), Tyrone Peachey (Wests Tigers), Jonus Pearson (released), Mitch Rein (Parramatta Eels), Sam Stone (Leigh Centurions), Ashley Taylor (New Zealand Warriors), Jai Whitbread (Leigh Centurions)

Recruitment impact

The Titans have undoubtedly lost more than they have gained. Strangely though, I don't think it really matters and I'd argue the Titans are stronger in 2022.

Isaac Liu is the big signing. He shapes as the final piece of the puzzle when it comes to the Titans' forward pack. Aaron Booth is a clever signing and is in the mix.

In terms of who they have lost, Ashley Taylor, Jamal Fogarty and Tyrone Peachey are three creative players leaving the club, but all should benefit from a change of scenery.

Re-signing wise, the Titans managed to tie down an incredible 12 players who are either sure to run out in Round 1 or are in serious contention. These are headlined by AJ Brimson, Jayden Campbell, Moeaki Fotuaika, Brian Kelly, Greg Marzhew, and Toby Sexton.

Talking Points

Youngsters or young-stars?: Jayden Campbell is 22 and has seven NRL games to his name. Toby Sexton is 20 and has played four games. Brimson has 63 games to his name but is still only 23. Erin Clark is the oldest of the likely Round 1 starters in the spine at 24 and had 30 games experience under his belt.

That's a very young, albeit talented, spine to pin your hopes upon. If it comes off, the sky is the limit, but if not, it could be a long season.

Fogarty skies ahead?: I am a fan of Toby Sexton but I feel the Titans missed a trick by allowing Fogarty to walk to the Raiders. It shows an incredible amount of belief in young Toby, however it's Sexton or bust now.

Tanah Boyd is the only recognisable alternate option. I completely understand that you can't hold a player back, and Fogarty is an NRL level half, but the Titans depth is hugely depleted following his departure.

Captain Tino: I love this move. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is one of the game's best, young forwards. He has recently penned a massive, long-term contract extension and has been named as the Titans' club captain.

At only 22 years of age, this is a brilliant decision that should see him captain the side for many years to come. He looks a natural leader as shown by his brilliant interview prior to the Titans first trial.

Key player: David Fifita

The Titans boast elite-level attacking weapons across the park, but none are as dangerous as David Fifita. We saw him tear the All Stars game part with a run and try assist that started the scoring.

I'd even go so far as to say that he's the game's elite forward with Jason Taumalolo having taken a step back. He does have to deliver far more consistently than he did in 2021. When he was good, he was unstoppable. If the Titans can get Fifita firing, there's no telling what he can help them achieve.

Big season for: AJ Brimson

I'm on record as being Brimson's biggest (non-Titans supporting) fan. I'm also on record as saying I believe Brimson was best at fullback. Young Jayden Campbell brought with performances to date such excitement that he made the one jersey his own.

Brimson is more than capable in the halves but he has to re-find his fullback form, in the six, for the Titans to make a genuine run at success. He's got the talent and with a full off-season training in the halves, I expect him to hit the ground running.

Breakout star: Toby Sexton

For those expecting to see Jayden Campbell's name here - I completely agree. So much to the point I already view Campbell as a star.

Toby Sexton has been handed the reigns to the Titans via the number seven jersey. The belief in the youngster is such the club willingly allowed Jamal Fogarty to move on.

The 20-year-old has everything to make it big. He showed as much during his short NRL stint in 2021. A try, two try assists, three forced drop outs and 86 running metres per game makes for good reading across four appearances. He will need to sure up is defence or face a season of being targeted.

Watch Rugby League Outlaws discuss the Titans in their Season Preview

Fixtures to watch :

Round 5 vs Parramatta Eels: The Titans play the Eels twice in the first five rounds. This fixture will take place on the Gold Coast, which is why it edges the Round 1 clash. It will also allow a month for the Titans' young spine to find their feet and be fully firing before the visit by a genuine title contender. It's going to be very enjoyable to sit back and watch two elite forward packs go at it to cap off a super Saturday of rugby league!

Round 12 vs Brisbane Broncos: The local derby! The Titans have recently ascended to "big brother" status (unofficially). This does not sit well with the Broncos, who will want to right the wrong. A big crowd awaits both sides at Suncorp Stadium for this Friday night clash. Both sides should be up and firing by now so there are no excuses. Looking forward to this one.

Round 14 vs South Sydney Rabbitohs: This fixture, hosted by the Titans at CBus screams attack, attack, attack. Brimson vs Cody Walker. Latrell Mitchell vs Campbell. Fifita vs Keaon Koloamatangi. Phwoar! Hopefully, a nice sunny Saturday afternoon greets this sure-fire blockbuster. Both sides are aiming for big things in 2022 so this will be heated and it will be fun.

Prediction

The Titans side is very good. They have superstars across the board, but I just can't shake the feeling that there will be tough moments due to being such a young spine.

If Brimson fires in the six. If David Fifita plays at his beastly best more consistently. If Toby Sexton and Jayden Campbell deliver on their undoubted promise. Way too many if's.

That said, the Titans are finals bound. I've predicted eighth but they could realistically finish as high as fifth or sixth. They'll comfortably finish ahead of the Raiders, who are a fair way behind in ninth.

I fully expect Fifita to deliver and be the highest non-half or fullback finisher in the Dally M count. For the record, I'm also fully backing AJ Brimson to play Origin on the back of a brilliant start to the season in the six.