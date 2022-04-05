Zero Tackle's NRL MVP has seen the lead change hands again at the end of Round 4, with a perfect round from Ryan Papenhuyzen - who scored four tries in Melbourne's rout of Canterbury on Sunday afternoon - hitting the front.

His perfect 20 was matched by five other players during the round in Dylan Edwards, who is now second and just four votes off the pace, Dylan Brown, who sits fifth at 15 votes off the lead, Siosifa Talakai who is the equal seventh and 20 votes off the pace, as well as Reece Walsh and Joseph Manu who sit further down the leaderboard.

Last week's leader, Nicho Hynes, now sits in third spot after a week which saw him not gain a single point despite Cronulla's shut out of Newcastle on Friday evening.

Behind the perfect scorers, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui was this week's next highest scorer with 18, while Tom Trbojevic and Daly Cherry-Evans held joint top-scores in the Manly and Canberra clash with 17.

Here are all the votes from Round 4.

Gold Coast Titans vs Wests Tigers

In one of the worst games of all time, the Titans snatched victory with a late try that was flukish as it was anything else, with the ball rebounding off the goal post. It was the only try of the game, with only penalty goals kicked beforehand.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Moeaki Fotuaika Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 4 Alex Twal Alex Twal Alex Twal Alex Twal 3 Tino Fa'asuamaleaui David Fifita Moeaki Fotuaika Moeaki Fotuaika 2 David Nofoaluma Jamayne Isaako Jamayne Isaako Jamayne Isaako 1 Jamayne Isaako AJ Brimson Will Smith Jock Madden

Cronulla Sharks vs Newcastle Knights

The Sharks dismantled the Knights on Friday evening, with Siosifa Talakai making a staggering 16 tackle busts in a performance which at times had to be seen to be believed. Ronaldo Mulitalo, Blayke Brailey, Sione Katoa, Briton Nikora and Jesse Ramien were among the other top performers for a rampant Cronulla side.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Siosifa Talakai Siosifa Talakai Siosifa Talakai Siosifa Talakai 4 Ronaldo Mulitalo Ronaldo Mulitalo Ronaldo Mulitalo Blayke Brailey 3 Jesse Ramien Sione Katoa Blayke Brailey Ronaldo Mulitalo 2 Briton Nikora Jesse Ramien Jesse Ramien Briton Nikora 1 Sione Katoa Briton Nikora Briton Nikora Jesse Ramien

Penrith Panthers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Dylan Edwards was back to his best on Friday evening as the Panthers kept their run going against last year's grand final opponents. Nathan Cleary was virtually not needed in his return with the cardinal and myrtle no match for the defending premiers.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards 4 Taylan May Jarome Luai Jarome Luai Jarome Luai 3 Isaah Yeo Isaah Yeo Taylan May Isaah Yeo 2 James Fisher-Harris Thomas Burgess Isaah Yeo Taylan May 1 Viliame Kikau Taylan May James Fisher-Harris Campbell Graham

New Zealand Warriors vs Brisbane Broncos

Reece Walsh was the star of the show for the Warriors on Saturday in Redcliffe as they got the better of the Broncos in an ill-disciplined contest, with both Jazz Tevaga and Thomas Flegler copping suspensions in the aftermath.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Reece Walsh Reece Walsh Reece Walsh Reece Walsh 4 Addin Fonua-Blake Matthew Lodge Addin Fonua-Blake Addin Fonua-Blake 3 Shaun Johnson Addin Fonua-Blake Matthew Lodge Payne Haas 2 Matthew Lodge Marcelo Montoya Shaun Johnson Matthew Lodge 1 Jesse Arthars Payne Haas Marcelo Montoya Marcelo Montoya

Manly Sea Eagles vs Canberra Raiders

The Sea Eagles are still a ways from their best, but it was Tom Trbojevic and Daly Cherry-Evans who led the way for the club as they went past the struggling Raiders. The Sea Eagles will have to do it without their Turbo now though, with the star to miss the next four weeks.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Tom Trbojevic Tom Trbojevic Daly Cherry-Evans Daly Cherry-Evans 4 Josh Aloiai Daly Cherry-Evans Tom Trbojevic Josh Aloiai 3 Daly Cherry-Evans Josh Aloiai Josh Aloiai Tom Trbojevic 2 Haumole Olakau'atu Tolutau Koula Haumole Olakau'atu Tolutau Koula 1 Tolutau Koula Taniela Paseka Tolutau Koula Taniela Paseka

North Queensland Cowboys vs Sydney Roosters

The Roosters have had an indifferent start to the new year, but were well and truly at their best on Saturday in Townsville as they went past the Cowboys in stunning fashion, with Joseph Manu and James Tedesco catching fire in the blitzing performance.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Joseph Manu Joseph Manu Joseph Manu Joseph Manu 4 James Tedesco James Tedesco Victor Radley James Tedesco 3 Victor Radley Jared Waerea-Hargreaves James Tedesco Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 2 Daniel Tupou Victor Radley Jared Waerea-Hargreaves Victor Radley 1 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves Sam Walker Daniel Tupou Tom Dearden

Melbourne Storm vs Canterbury Bulldogs

It was one-way traffic in both Sunday games, but Ryan Papenhuyzen put together the individual performance of the week for the Storm, scoring four tries and running almost 200 metres in the 44-0 rout of a struggling Canterbury side.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Ryan Papenhuyzen Ryan Papenhuyzen Ryan Papenhuyzen Ryan Papenhuyzen 4 Jahrome Hughes Jahrome Hughes Jahrome Hughes Xavier Coates 3 Xavier Coates Harry Grant Xavier Coates Harry Grant 2 Harry Grant Xavier Coates Harry Grant Jahrome Hughes 1 Josh King Felise Kaufusi Josh King Josh King

Parramatta Eels vs St George Illawarra Dragons

The Eels completed a Sunday of dismal action for the neutrals, although their attack was something to behold as Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses led an absolute riot over a Dragons outfit who will be left to regret a couple of strange pre-match selection calls.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Dylan Brown Dylan Brown Dylan Brown Dylan Brown 4 Mitchell Moses Mitchell Moses Mitchell Moses Mitchell Moses 3 Waqa Blake Waqa Blake Waqa Blake Reed Mahoney 2 Clinton Gutherson Clinton Gutherson Clinton Gutherson Waqa Blake 1 Will Penisini Nathan Brown Nathan Brown Clinton Gutherson

Top 10

