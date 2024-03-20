Canberra Raiders' recruit Zac Hosking has swept to the early lead of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP after scoring a perfect 20 during the green machine's big Round 2 win over the Wests Tigers.

Hosking was one of six players to score 20 out of 20 this weekend, with Ronaldo Mulitalo, Reece Walsh, Izack Tago, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow also judged to have been the unanimous best on ground by our judging panel in their respective games.

The other two games saw Tom Dearden and Adam Elliott split votes in the Cowboys and Knights, while the Sea Eagles and Roosters clash saw Tom Trbojevic and Luke Brooks split the top spot.

Hosking's lead at the top of the MVP is four votes after two weeks, with Ronaldo Mulitalo sitting second, and then Tom Trbojevic and James Tedesco both within striking distance.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols and Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game, although no one was on that level in the first half of Round 1.

Here are all the votes from Round 2.

Brisbane Broncos 28 defeat South Sydney Rabbitohs 18

Cronulla Sharks 25 defeat Canterbury Bulldogs 6

Penrith Panthers 26 defeat Parramatta Eels 18

Canberra Raiders 32 defeat Wests Tigers 12

North Queensland Cowboys 21 defeat Newcastle Knights 20

Melbourne Storm 30 defeat New Zealand Warriors 26

Manly Sea Eagles 21 defeat Sydney Roosters 14

The Dolphins 38 defeat St George Illawarra Dragons 0

Top Ten

Correct as at March 20.