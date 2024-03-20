Canberra Raiders' recruit Zac Hosking has swept to the early lead of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP after scoring a perfect 20 during the green machine's big Round 2 win over the Wests Tigers.
Hosking was one of six players to score 20 out of 20 this weekend, with Ronaldo Mulitalo, Reece Walsh, Izack Tago, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow also judged to have been the unanimous best on ground by our judging panel in their respective games.
The other two games saw Tom Dearden and Adam Elliott split votes in the Cowboys and Knights, while the Sea Eagles and Roosters clash saw Tom Trbojevic and Luke Brooks split the top spot.
Hosking's lead at the top of the MVP is four votes after two weeks, with Ronaldo Mulitalo sitting second, and then Tom Trbojevic and James Tedesco both within striking distance.
To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols and Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.
The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game, although no one was on that level in the first half of Round 1.
Here are all the votes from Round 2.
Brisbane Broncos 28 defeat South Sydney Rabbitohs 18
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|4
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Patrick Carrigan
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Selwyn Cobbo
|3
|Patrick Carrigan
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Patrick Carrigan
|Deine Mariner
|2
|Deine Mariner
|Payne Haas
|Deine Mariner
|Patrick Carrigan
|1
|Brendan Piakura
|Deine Mariner
|Siliva Havili
|Payne Haas
Cronulla Sharks 25 defeat Canterbury Bulldogs 6
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|4
|Teig Wilton
|Teig Wilton
|Teig Wilton
|Teig Wilton
|3
|Siosifa Talakai
|William Kennedy
|William Kennedy
|William Kennedy
|2
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|1
|William Kennedy
|Siosifa Talakai
|Siosifa Talakai
|Siosifa Talakai
Penrith Panthers 26 defeat Parramatta Eels 18
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Izack Tago
|Izack Tago
|Izack Tago
|Izack Tago
|4
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaah Yeo
|Sunia Turuva
|3
|Sunia Turuva
|Moses Leota
|Sunia Turuva
|Dylan Brown
|2
|Dylan Brown
|Sunia Turuva
|Moses Leota
|Mitch Kenny
|1
|Moses Leota
|Dylan Brown
|Dylan Brown
|Moses Leota
Canberra Raiders 32 defeat Wests Tigers 12
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Zac Hosking
|Zac Hosking
|Zac Hosking
|Zac Hosking
|4
|Ethan Strange
|Ethan Strange
|Ethan Strange
|Jamal Fogarty
|3
|Matthew Timoko
|Matthew Timoko
|Jamal Fogarty
|Ethan Strange
|2
|Jamal Fogarty
|Jamal Fogarty
|Matthew Timoko
|Sebastian Kris
|1
|Morgan Smithies
|Morgan Smithies
|Morgan Smithies
|Lachlan Galvin
North Queensland Cowboys 21 defeat Newcastle Knights 20
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Adam Elliott
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|Adam Elliott
|4
|Tom Dearden
|Adam Elliott
|Adam Elliott
|Tom Dearden
|3
|Chad Townsend
|Scott Drinkwater
|Reuben Cotter
|Reuben Cotter
|2
|Reuben Cotter
|Jacob Saifiti
|Scott Drinkwater
|Leo Thompson
|1
|Scott Drinkwater
|Chad Townsend
|Chad Townsend
|Chad Townsend
Melbourne Storm 30 defeat New Zealand Warriors 26
Manly Sea Eagles 21 defeat Sydney Roosters 14
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|Luke Brooks
|Luke Brooks
|4
|James Tedesco
|Luke Brooks
|Tom Trbojevic
|James Tedesco
|3
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|Taniela Paseka
|2
|Luke Brooks
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Tom Trbojevic
|1
|Taniela Paseka
|Taniela Paseka
|Tolutau Koula
|Haumole Olakau'atu
The Dolphins 38 defeat St George Illawarra Dragons 0
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|Isaiya Katoa
|Isaiya Katoa
|Isaiya Katoa
|3
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Jack Bostock
|2
|Isaiya Katoa
|Max Plath
|Jack Bostock
|Max Plath
|1
|Jack Bostock
|Jack Bostock
|Max Plath
|Herbie Farnworth
Top Ten
|PLAYER
|1
|Zac
Hosking
|20
|39
|2
|Ronaldo
Mulitalo
|20
|35
|3
|Tom
Trbojevic
|16
|34
|4
|James
Tedesco
|14
|33
|5
|Jamal
Fogarty
|11
|26
|6
|Reece
Walsh
|20
|23
|7
|Tom
Dearden
|18
|21
|8
|Zac
Laybutt
|0
|20
|8
|Bryce
Cartwright
|0
|20
|8
|Tyrell
Sloan
|0
|20
|8
|Siosifa
Talakai
|6
|20
|8
|Izack
Tago
|20
|20
|8
|Ryan
Papenhuyzen
|20
|20
|8
|Hamiso
Tabuai-Fidow
|20
|20
Click here for the full leaderboard.
Correct as at March 20.
…And yet Ricky has dropped Zac to the bench.
Makes No Sense!