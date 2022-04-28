Storm signee Tariq Sims has affirmed that he'll play out the season for St George Illawarra, with a future in Melbourne's middle looming next season.

After being told his services wouldn't be required beyond 2022, Sims committed to a one-year deal with the Storm in 2023, who recently romped into second place after blitzing the Warriors by an outrageous 60-point margin.

After a middling start to the season, the Dragons have indicated that they will hold the State of Origin second-rower to his contract, while the Storm is understood by to have halted their approach to have Sims released early.

Sims told NRL.com's Brad Walter that he's focused on returning his current side to the finals first, and "still love(s) the club".

"I still love the people in the front office, the fans, they're all a very big part of my life here in the last six-to-seven years," said Sims.

"They've been nothing but awesome to me and my family."

TARIQ SIMS

Second-row Dragons 2022 SEASON AVG 25.2

Tackles Made 0.2

Tries 1.2

Tackle Breaks

It is expected that Sims' role at the Storm will be in the middle, with Melbourne's engine room to be decimated by the departures of Felise Kaufusi, Jesse Bromwich, Kenny Bromwich and Brandon Smith.

"When I do make that transition into the middle that is what really excites me about learning my trade down there under the coaching staff, and with the players they have down there," said Sims.

“To make that transition at a club like that is very exciting. The Storm are among the top tier clubs. I’ll cut their oranges if they want me to ... but I am still here at the moment."

Sims went on to explain that he never wanted to leave the Dragons, but has been determined to not let contract deliberations affect his form.

St George Illawarra will have the Wests Tigers to contend with on Sunday at WIN Stadium.