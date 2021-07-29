The Wests Tigers are reportedly looking to get one more bit of business done before the transfer deadline.

With Canberra Raiders' centre Curtis Scott on the outer and excluded from the NRL bubble, it's been reported by NRL.com that the Tigers are going to make a play to bring Scott into their own bubble.

The Tigers have struggled for depth in the outside backs all season, with James Roberts currently also caught in quarantine and then looking at a week's suspension following an official announcement from the NRL on his quarantine breach.

It's understood Joey Leilua will be let go by the club at the end of the season, and while Junior Pauga has made his debut, there could be a spot available for Scott moving forward.

Scott played much of the first half of the season at the Raiders, before being stood down after the Round 12 loss to the Roosters.

CURTIS SCOTT

Centre Raiders 2021 SEASON AVG 0.2

Try Assists 0.1

Tries 0.4

Line Breaks

It was later revealed he had been suspended by the NRL for bringing the game into disrepute, but that suspension has now elapsed.

Scott has since been outside of the NRL bubble, but living in Canberra and having served his own two-week isolation period, he wouldn't be forced to serve two weeks quarantine upon arrival into Queensland, should the Raiders call him up, or another club sign him. That is owing to the low number of COVID cases in the nation's capital.

Scott is contracted to the Raiders until the end of 2023, but due to off-field incidents, it's unclear whether the Raiders will prevent any other clubs from taking him off their hands.

The 23-year-old was once touted as one of the game's brightest young prospects during his time at the Melbourne Storm, but has failed to realise that at the Raiders as yet.