Just 24 hours removed from unleashing on the Wests Tigers for a series of leaks to the media - the latest regarding his own status in the team - Luke Brooks has been linked with a sensational move to the Dolphins for the 2023 NRL season.

Brooks, who has played 185 NRL games for the Tigers, but has never played a finals game, is off-contract at the end of 2023, yet, as he was for 2022, is no guarantee to remain at the Concord-based joint venture.

Brooks had reportedly requested a release from the club at the end of the 2021 season, with the Newcastle Knights interested as they looked to replace Anthony Milford.

That ultimately never happened, with Brooks remaining at the Tigers, however a fight for spots in the halves thanks to the arrival of Jackson Hastings and recovery from injury of Adam Doueihi, has left the Tigers struggling to work out how best to deal with the Brooks situation.

The half is set to be on a reported $1.1 million per year next year, and Fox Sports are reporting that, while the Tigers would have to pay a large chunk of the salary, the Dolphins could be interested in taking him off their hands.

It's understood that the Dolphins have a handshake deal in place with Anthony Milford for 2023, but that isn't guaranteed to go through, with the Newcastle Knights still keen on keeping him in the Hunter.

Even if it does, there could still be room for Brooks, with the only halves currently on the Dolphins' inaugural roster being Sean O'Sullivan and Isaiya Katoa, who is yet to debut.

The links to the Dolphins come after Brooks said yesterday that "when the time comes" he will put himself first over his next deal.

He was left fuming at leaks to the media over his reported axing for Round 16, with Adam Doueihi also reportedly placing an ultimatum on coach Brett Kimmorley, suggesting he either plays six or gets dropped to the NSW Cup.

Doueihi has been named in the centres for Saturday's upcoming clash with the Parramatta Eels, while Brooks finds himself starting in the number six jersey once again.