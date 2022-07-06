Wests Tigers star Adam Doueihi has reportedly sensationally told club interim coach Brett Kimmorley to drop him to the NSW Cup if he isn't going to wear the number six at NRL level.

The report on Doueihi's bombshell request came on another tumultuous day for the Tigers, as Luke Brooks unleashed on club officials for the way his apparent axing for a recent Round 16 contest was leaked to the media, while also suggesting he would put himself first the next time he has to sign a contract.

Brooks is off-contract at the end of 2023, and it was speculated that his own form, combined with the return of Doueihi - who has been out since late last year with an ACL injury - could have seen Brooks dropped to reserve grade for the first time in his 185-game career.

That never happened though, and Brooks, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, unleashed on the club and their handling of the issue, labelling it both "disappointing" and "frustrating."

"I guess it was stuff coming out from the club that was pretty disappointing. People within the club tend to leak a fair bit, and obviously without myself being spoken to and seeing it in the news was pretty frustrating," Brooks told reporters.

"It was all cleared up and in the end I was playing, so it was all a bit of a storm in a teacup I guess."

The Tigers are facing plenty of questions over their halves, with Jackson Hastings shuffling to the number seven jersey mid-season, moving Brooks back to five-eighth where his involvement has tailed off.

Doueihi's return has seen him play off both the bench, and named to play at centre this weekend. According to Fox Sports he has left Kimmorley with an ultimatum - either hand him the six jumper or drop him.

It's understood director of football Tim Sheens was forced to smooth over the issue, however, it's unlikely to go away anytime soon, with Doueihi among the club's best players last year.

That means Brooks would ultimately end up on the outer, or at the very least, in an interchange utility role, with Kimmorley now balancing a difficult situation at the club.

Brooks, who is off-contract at the end of the year, said he would be a lot more selfish next time he sits down to work out a contract, although at this stage, it's unclear if the Tigers would be willing to offer him a new deal.

"Obviously it's a big decision for me," Brooks said on his contract.

"I have to think about what's best for me. I think a lot of the time I probably haven't put myself first with these decisions.

"When the time comes I'm going to sit down and probably be selfish with my decision and do what's best for me."