Head of Football at the Wests Tigers, Tim Sheens, has thrown himself behind the squad and coach Michael Maguire after a disappointing loss to the Newcastle Knights on Sunday.

The Tigers, who barely managed to complete at 60 per cent during the game, and made double digit errors, were never in the contest, only crossing for their first try in the 75th minute.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Sheens made it clear that his support of the squad has not been affected by a poor start to the year.

“I’m supporting the team. I’m supporting the team and the coach. I represent the football department, and that’s where we’re at,” Sheens said.

“It’s game two, it’s not game 22."

Despite his message that it's early in the season, Sheens couldn't stop himself from defending the embarrassing loss to the Kalyn Ponga-less Knights.

"We had to deal with a lot of circumstances yesterday. We had three or four HIAs and a sin bin, which disrupts the rhythm of the team," Sheeds added.

He even went as far as to mention Manly Sea Eagles' 0-4 start last year before turning their season around and making the preliminary final.

“Did Des lose his first four games last year? There is no comment to be made about the form at the moment. It’s game two. That’s what I’m saying,” Sheens said.

“Two weeks ago, we beat the Roosters [in a trial] and everyone was, ‘Yahoo, yahoo’, media-wise. I understand we are vulnerable based on performances, but that’s last year. It’s game two. That’s all it is.

“There have been plenty of times they have called for my head halfway through a year. It’s game two. I know how hard they’ve worked, I know how hard the coach has worked"

Unfortunately for the Tigers, there is no saving grace that will return in the coming weeks. Their best player on the weekend, Jackson Hastings, is set to miss two weeks for a dangerous tackle, with Jock Madden to serve as his likely replacement.