Cronulla veteran Shaun Johnson has signed with the Warriors, confirming his return to New Zealand from 2022.

Johnson was told by the Sharks earlier this month that his services would not be required past this year, with halfback now signing a two-year deal with the Warriors from next year, worth a reported $450,000-per-season.

The New Zealand international joins the likes of Chad Townsend, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Reece Walsh and Storm prop Aaron Pene in venturing to the Warriors.

Townsend will join the Warriors for the remainder of this season after departing the Shire, with Johnson now set to take over the halfback duties at the conclusion of this year.

Johnson played 162 games for the Warriors between 2011-2018 before joining the Sharks ahead of the 2019 season.

“While he left to join the Sharks, Shaun’s heart has always been with the Vodafone Warriors after starting his career here,” Warriors CEO Cameron George said, per the club website.

“We’re thrilled we’re able to bring him home to again play in the Vodafone Warriors jersey in front of our members and fans at Mount Smart.

“Shaun stands among the top playmakers in the competition and he’ll give us a significant boost from next season.”