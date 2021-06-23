Cronulla halfback Chad Townsend has joined the New Zealand Warriors, per The Daily Telegraph’s David Riccio.

Reports emerged earlier this week that Townsend could venture to the Auckland club for the second time in his career on an immediate move to the Warriors for the remainder of the 2021 season.

The move concludes Townsend’s decorated career with the Sharks, amassing 146 games in Cronulla, including a premiership with the club in 2016.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, the Warriors are set to pay the remainder of Townsend’s contract with the Sharks, equating to roughly $250,000.

The 30-year-old will join North Queensland at the conclusion of the season after agreeing to a three-year deal with the Cowboys from 2022 earlier this year.

Townsend has been out of the Sharks’ senior side since Round 11, with interim coach Josh Hannay keeping the veteran playmaker out of his side for the past month.

Townsend played with the Warriors for two seasons between multiple stints with the Sharks, where he has since played six straight campaigns on the Shire.

News Corp reports that Townsend and Warriors coach Nathan Brown had already held talks in regards to the potential switch, which would see the halfback come in as a reinforcement for the injured Chanel Harris-Tevita, who is battling a pectoral injury.

Townsend will likely be in line to feature for the Warriors in Round 16 when they face the Dragons on Friday, July 2.