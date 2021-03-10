Cronulla centre Josh Dugan is eyeing a contract extension at the Shire, hoping to lock away his future with the Sharks as he remains unsigned past this season just days away from Round 1.

The Sharks will face the Dragons in their historic derby on Sunday, with Dugan lining up against his former side in a partnership with Jesse Ramien in the centres.

The 30-year-old has reportedly undergone one of his strongest pre-seasons yet and will be hoping to add lengths to his 207-game career.

Comeback complete ✅ Josh Dugan with the match winner!#NRLSharksPanthers pic.twitter.com/MAJMzFQN53 — NRL (@NRL) April 18, 2019

While fitness will be a key to his campaign, there is the looming factor of being off-contract in 2021, an issue both he and his agent are looking to end.

“I’m 31 this year and I have spoken with my manager and we have just started trying to get the ball rolling here so hopefully I can stay for another year or two and then go from there,” Dugan told NRL.com.

“If I can get through the pre-seasons, which are getting tougher, and get through the years feeling decent I am keen to keep going.”

Dugan has had a career riddled with injury setbacks, but is hoping this season will see benefit from a near-full-strength pre-season.

“I have done four of the five sessions every week and got through everything I have needed to do,” he added.

“I have got the work in, got the kilometres in the legs, was lifting heavy in the gym and getting strong, and got my body composition right down to where I need to be to play and be comfortable and fit and healthy.

Josh Dugan on the importance of reaching out when you need help. For more information – https://t.co/wpWGahSxrJ

@NRLCommunity #DontStayOnTheSideline pic.twitter.com/blsktKxRvu — NRL (@NRL) June 26, 2019

“I think this is my 14th pre-season and they don’t get any easier.

“Once you get to a certain stage of your career I think you have to be able to be managed to continue to put out on the field and that is what I feel like I have been doing.”

The Sharks will travel to Netstrata Stadium on Sunday to face St George Illawarra, with kick-off scheduled for 6:15pm (AEDT).