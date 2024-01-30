The Cronulla Sharks NRLW have confirmed three new signings as they further improve their roster for the upcoming season.

The club has announced that they have retained the services of Chloe Saunders and Rhiannon Byers while also upgrading Manilita Takapautolo's contract from a development contract.

Byers and Saunders have agreed to a two-year contract that will see them remain at the club until at least the end of the 2025 season and have plenty of skill and potential having previously been superstars in rugby sevens.

On the other hand, Takapautolo is an up-and-coming second-rower and has also signed a two-year contract after being signed to a development contract last season.

"We're thrilled to have Rhiannon commit to the club into the future," he told Sharks Media.

"She had a great game against the Raiders in round one last year and unfortunately broke her wrist.

"I didn't realise how much we'd miss her at the time, but she left a big hole in the team. I'm looking forward to her having a great 2024.

"Chloe came across from rugby sevens to rugby league in 2023. She works very, very hard on her game. She sees value in the one percenters and continues to show improvement. We expect 2024 to be huge for her.

"Manilita comes into the top 24. She's strong, powerful and learning the game. With her development moving forward, we expect her to have a big impact on 2024."

The Sharks currently have six vacant spots for their 2024 roster.

2024 GAINS

None 2024 LOSSES

Chloe Saunders, Chloe Saunders, Fiona Jahnke, Harata Butler (Cowboys), Jazmon Tupou-Witchman, Kiana Takairangi, Maddie Studdon, Rhiannon Byers, Sereana Naitokatoka

2024 SQUAD

Andie Robinson, Casie Staples, Ellie Johnston, Emma Tonegato, Georgia Ravics, Holi Wheeler, Jada Taylor, Quincy Dodd, Talei Holmes, Tayla Preston, Teagan Dymock, Tiana Penitani, Vanessa Foliaki, Annessa Biddle, Brooke Anderson, Manilita Takapautolo, Chloe Saunders, Rhiannon Byers

Likely Round 1 NRLW Team

1. Jada Taylor

2. Georgia Ravics

3. Tiana Penitani (c)

4. Annessa Biddle

5. Andie Robinson

6. Emma Tonegato

7. Tayla Preston

8. Ellie Johnston

9. Quincy Dodd

10. Tegan Dymock

11. Talei Holmes

12. Holli Wheeler

13. Brooke Anderson

14.

15. Chloe Saunders

16. Vanessa Foliaki

17.

18. Casey Staples

19. Manilita Takapautolo

20. Rhiannon Byers

21.

22.

23.

24.

2024 Development List

1.

2.

3.

4.