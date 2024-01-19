The North Queensland Cowboys NRLW have looked to the Cronulla Sharks NRLW to sign prop Harata Butler on a two-year contract until the end of 2025.

A two-time representative for the Maori All-Stars, Butler has signed with the Cowboys after debuting with the Sharks last season in her maiden NRLW campaign.

Butler, 31, averaged 63 running metres per game - including two games with over 100 metres - after deciding to return to Australia to play rugby league.

Previously, she starred for the Warriors at the 2020 NRL Nines, only for COVID-19 to strike and leave her rugby league career in limbo.

“I am really grateful for the opportunity to join the Cowboys whānau, club and community,” she said upon joining her new club.

“I appreciate the genuine expression of interest and belief they've shown in me, which I hope brings out the best of me.

“I'm looking forward to experiencing life and footy further out of the big cities and in the smaller communities of North Queensland.”

Head of NRLW and Women's Elite Pathways Anita Creenaune also spoke on Butler's arrival to the club and believes her signing will help what that the club has lacked in the past.

“Harata is a powerful forward who we believe will add some defensive resilience and impact through the middle third of the field, which we feel our team lacked at times last season,” Creenaune said.

“She has a great work ethic and expects the same from her teammates. Her drive to compete will be an enormous asset as we continue building the standards expected from our team.

“Harata's maturity and connection to culture will only enhance the relationships and support networks our players created in our inaugural season.”