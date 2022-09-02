The Cronulla Sharks have locked up Ronaldo Mulitalo on a new two-year deal that will tie him to the Shire until at least the end of 2025.

All of Cronulla's star back five - Mulitalo, fellow winger Sione Katoa, centres Jesse Ramien and Siosifa Talakai, and fullback William Kennedy, as well as back up option Lachlan Miller, are all off-contract at the end of the 2023 season.

Mulitalo has recently expressed that the five starters would be willing to take a pay cut to keep the band together in the Shire, and he is now the first to put pen to paper on a contract extension.

The remaining players are still able to sign with other clubs from November 1 as it stands, however, it's well known that Cronulla are attempting to have all five re-sign before that date.

Mulitalo, who has scored 15 tries this season, has been with Cronulla since the age of 15, has now gone on to play 61 NRL games with 42 tries to his name.

The Auckland-born 22-year-old, who was listed to make his Queensland Maroons debut last year before eligibility issues stood in his way, said he was excited to remain in the Shire.

“I’m very excited. I love this place, love the players, love the team, the coaching staff, admin people, all the playing group,” Mulitalo said

“I’m happy to be here and can’t wait for the next few years.

“The club has looked after me since I was a young fella. I just hope I can repay them in the next couple of years and I’m really happy to be staying around."

It's thought Mulitalo is a strong chance of playing for New Zealand at the end of year Rugby League World Cup following a finals run with the Sharks.