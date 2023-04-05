Cronulla Sharks prop Toby Rudolf has undergone surgery and is set to spend an extended period of time on the sidelines.

Rudolf suffered a toe injury last week with scans now confirming damage to his first MTP joint (great toe).

In what is a huge blow for the club it was revealed by the Cronulla Sharks, that Rudolf had undergone surgery yesterday.

He will now face the rehabilitation process which will see him on the sidelines for the next three months.

A main fixture in the starting 17, the coaching staff has made no comment on who will be replacing him next week after the bye. Assessing available options the club will have until next Friday to find a replacement for their game against the Sydney Roosters.

Tom Hazleton and Tuku Hau Tapuha are the two most likely candidates to replace Rudolf in the team.

Hazleton has been in prime form in the New South Wales Cup for the Newtown Jets, while Tapuha was recently signed from the Roosters and will be eager to face his former team.

Whilst Rudolf will be out for three months, recruit Oregon Kaufusi is on track to return after missing last week due to a concussion. Kaufusi is an almost lock to be recalled into the team.

Also returning is Wade Graham who will be available for selection after serving a four-match suspension. He is set to replace Dale Finucane who will miss the next three weeks with suspension after a dangerous tackle against the Warriors.

Jesse Colquhoun is nearing a return with the young forward injuring his foot in the preseason. Outside back Matt Ikuvalu has also been back training with the squad after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Although Kade Dykes will miss the remainder of the season, he has successfully been progressing through his rehabilitation process after rupturing his ACL.