Cronulla forward Royce Hunt has penned a new two-year deal with the Sharks, recommitting to the club until the end of the 2025 season.

Hunt, who is now in his fourth year with the Sharks, joined the club ahead of the 2020 season after previously playing just one game at the NRL level - a Round 14 clash in 2017 when representing Canberra.

The Samoan forward wouldn't make another appearance before being released by the Raiders two seasons later, with Cronulla emerging with a lifeline for the prop.

Hunt has since played 42 games in the blue, white and black, including seven games this season, all off the interchange.

On Wednesday the Sharks revealed Hunt has recommitted to the club with a two-year extension, a decision that came easy to the 27-year-old.

“I'm very excited, my preference was to stay here, I genuinely love this club and what we're building, so I'm happy to be on board and to be a part of that success,” Hunt said in a club statement.

Hunt represented Samoa on five occasions last year through their World Cup push off the back of a career-best campaign with Cronulla.

The Sydney-born forward thanked senior coach Craig Fitzgibbon for the influence he's had on his rise up through the ranks at the Sharks.

"'Fitzy' put some trust in me and I'm very grateful for that. From that I got selected for Samoa and we did what we did,” Hunt said.

"I'm looking forward to working off the back of that and to having another big year."

Hunt is in line for his start of the season this weekend when the Sharks clash with The Dolphins at Suncorp Stadium for Magic Round.