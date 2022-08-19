The Cronulla Sharks have been hit by a late blow ahead of Saturday evening's clash with the Manly Sea Eagles, with young fullback Kade Dykes ruled out.

The injury will cause a reshuffle to the team, with Lachlan Miller moving to fullback and Matt Ikuvalu coming into the side.

According to AAP, Ikuvalu will play on the wing, although there are still question marks surrounding the fitness of Matt Moylan and Connor Tracey, with both named to play but not certainties.

Kade Dykes OUT for Cronulla with a calf issue. Lachie Miller will play fullback against Manly with Matt Ikuvalu to the winger. Matt Moylan and Connor Tracey both on tract to start, Fitzgibbon hopeful Talakai is back next week. Latest on @AAPSport. #NRL — Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) August 19, 2022

Should Tracey also be ruled out, Cronulla would likely bring young gun Kayal Iro into the side, playing at either wing or centre in a combination with Ikuvalu.

If Moylan was ruled out, Braydon Trindall would be brought into the side to partner Nicho Hynes in the halves.

The late injury blow and reshuffle comes with the Sharks already playing without William Kennedy, who is working through recovery from injury with a chance to return for Round 25 or Week 1 of the finals.

Cronulla, who are pushing for a top-four spot and potentially a home qualifying final in Week 1, have an easier run than most to the finish line, but won't be counting anything before it hatches ahead of their trip to Manly.

They have lost all of their last seven at Brookvale and have a terrible overall record on the Northern Beaches, having won just 6 out of 32 games there dating back to their first clash in 1967.

Their last win came in the opening round of the 2008 season.