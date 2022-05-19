Cronulla Sharks duo Dale Finucane and Jack Williams will both miss up to six weeks as they recover from injury.

Both players were unable to complete Sunday's horrid loss to the Canberra Raiders in Brisbane during Magic Round, with the double blow to test Cronulla's forward depth.

Finucane managed just 32 minutes in the contest before being taken from the field with concussion symptoms.

He failed his head injury assessment and was unable to return, but the club have now revealed that the lock forward, in his first season with the club, has suffered a medial ligament strain from the same tackle.

While surgery won't be required for the veteran, he will need at least four - but potentially as many as six - weeks to rehabilitate the injury and get back on the field.

It comes as a blow for the Sharks, with Finucane already missing a couple of games this season after suffering a concussion during the Round 6 clash with the Melbourne Storm where he lasted just seven minutes.

The Sharks also revealed in the statement released on Thursday morning that he is recovering well from concussion, which will be a sigh of relief to fans given Finucane's concussion history.

He returned in Round 9 as a prop, with Cameron McInnes having since taken over the number 13 jersey.

Williams, on the other hand, lasted just six minutes off the bench against the Raiders in what was his sixth game of the season.

The forward, who has often been touted as Cronulla's long-term replacement for Paul Gallen, has suffered a dislocated shoulder.

He was seen in considerable pain when leaving the field against the Raiders.

Scans have revealed however that he won't need surgery, meaning he should be able to return to the field in around six weeks.





The Sharks have also confirmed Braden Hamlin-Uele is on track to return as per schedule in either Round 12 or 13.

Cronulla will take on the Gold Coast Titans this Sunday, with Royce Hunt promoted to the starting team for Finucane while Lachlan Miller's inclusion at fullback has seen Nicho Hynes shuffle back to the halves and Braydon Trindall demoted to the bench.

The other new player is Andrew Fifita.

Kick-off is at 4:05pm (AEST) on the Gold Coast.