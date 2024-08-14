With a month of regular season fixtures to go, we are spoilt.

The Minor Premiership could, again, go down to the literal last round.

Meanwhile, the Top Four is far from finalised, with the Dogs keeping the pressure on the stuttering Sharks.

As for the final make-up of the top eight? That is anyone's guess at the moment.

Round 23 produced some amazing results. Some of which have shaken up both the NRL ladder and the Power Rankings.

Where did your team land following this week's round of action?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

Penrith left it late but managed to mow down arch rivals Parramatta in a Friday night classic.

Nathan Cleary, Dane Laurie, and co flatly refused to lose that game and oversaw a miraculous run of points. It was typical Penrith, to be honest.

The Panthers host the most mouthwatering of Thursday night clashes imaginable. With the Storm coming to town, this could decide where the Minor Premiership ends up.

2. Melbourne Storm (2)

The Storm was pretty good against the Bunnies. I guess? They won easily, but that was not a convincing performance.

Ryan Papenhuyzen returning to somewhere near his best is exciting for those in purple. Will Warbrick and Grant Anderson have no issues finding the try line.

They will have to be at their very best on Thursday when they travel to Penrith. A win probably wraps up the Minor Premiership.

3. Sydney Roosters (3)

The Roosters enjoyed a perfectly timed week off. The rest allows their stars to put their feet up and plan their title attack.

A Friday night home game against the Eels should provide a chance for the Chooks to hit the ground running as they look to lock in a top-four spot.

4. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (4)

The Dogs overcame a spirited Dragons side in Saturday night's main event of the weekend!

Toby Sexton and Bronson Xerri were the stars of the night, but they were far from the only ones. The scenes in the background of that Burton try will live on in our memories for a long time.

The Dogs need the Sharks to slip up but they can only focus on themselves. A game in Bundy against the Dolphins is must win for their top four hopes.

5. Cronulla Sharks (6)

The Sharks sent a message on Friday evening. They were supposedly walking into a Titans ambush, only to record a 44-0 win via a simple, power-based game plan.

Jack Williams had his best game of his career while Toby Rudolph, Briton Nikora, Blayke Brailey and Kayal Iro all dominated their one on one battles.

A home game against the Knights awaits. A win keeps their top-four hopes very much alive. A loss would be a nightmare.

6. North Queensland Cowboys (5)

The Cowboys saw their Top Four chances end on Saturday at the hands of bitter rivals, the Broncos.

The shock loss broke their run of momentum and grounded a team that was previously flying. Chad Townsend has been dropped/refreshed depending on who you listen to, as a result.

They look set for a Finals appearance either way, but a home game against the Raiders is certainly one they'd expect to win.

7. Manly Sea Eagles (7)

Manly just keep on doing what they do. That sounds boring but it's true. This weekend it was a comfortable 46-24 win over the Raiders. They remain under the radar.

Luke Brooks is having a wonderful season while Tommy Turbo looks back to his high-flying best. The Manly pack are winning battles I didn't think possible.

Manly should all but lock in a Finals spot on Friday evening when they host the Warriors.

8. The Dolphins (8)

The Dolphins were equal parts amazing and awful on Saturday afternoon. A Sean O'Sullivan drop goal from 40+ metres saw them win one of the games of the season.

A loss would have seen them lose ascendency in their hopes for a maiden Top Eight birth. Herbie Farnworth, best on ground by a mile, simply wouldn't allow that to happen.

A tough trip to Bundy to play the Dogs awaits. This could be a round one of the Finals preview, so a good showing is a must.

9. Gold Coast Titans (7)

The Titans entered their Friday evening home game against the ghost of the Sharks as one of the form teams of the competition.

A 44-0 loss was legit unthinkable, but it became a reality. They were outplayed almost to a man.

A Sunday afternoon clash with the Dragons is must win, but their season ended on Friday evening.

10. St George Illawarra Dragons (10)

The Dragons dropped a sold-out home game to the Dogs on Saturday night and lost their number six for the season in the process.

Unfortunately the Red V couldn't perform to the occasion. Despite hugely overachieving this year to date, the final month of the season sure looks a tough slog.

They host the Titans on Sunday in the Gong. Anything but a win seems like it is lights out for 2024.

11. Brisbane Broncos (14)

The Broncos produced a near flawless performance in Townsville on Saturday. They dented their rivals top four hopes and kept their own Top Eight flame burning.

Kotoni Staggs was the player of the week for mine in absolutely towelling up Valentine Holmes.

A bye this weekend is absolutely perfect. Two points and a final week of rest before an unlikely run at a Finals spot.

12. Newcastle Knights (15)

Newcastle bounced back into Finals calculations with a big, and entertaining win over the Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

Fletcher Sharpe put in one of the displays of the season, capped off by one of the tries of the season in his hatty.

The Knights have a tough tip to Cronulla on Sunday afternoon. Only a win keeps them in Finals contention.

13. Canberra Raiders (11)

The Raiders had their moments against Manly but were overall a distant second best.

Joseph Tapine allowing a 50/50 decision to break him to the point he was Sin Binned shows where this team is right now; frustrated!

They'd consider themselves good odd to beat the Cowboys on Saturday evening but their Finals hopes now hang by a thread.

14. New Zealand Warriors (12)

The Warriors, well... Warrior'ed in their Sunday classic with the Dolphins.

They were awful, then they were amazing, then pretty ok, then brilliant, then bad, then unstoppable, then lost. I don't know how else to put it.

Finals are done but they still have three games to send Shaun Johnson out on a high. A trip to Manly looks like a tough one.

15. South Sydney Rabbitohs (13)

The Bunnies played beyond their current selves despite a loss to the Storm on Thursday night.

The life has well and truly left the 2024 Bunnies, with all eyes turned to Wayne Bennett's return.

A clash with the Tigers this weekend provides zero enthusiasm from this neutral. I hope I'm wrong.

16. Parramatta Eels (16)

Eels fans should have entered work on Monday morning knowing they could celebrate the marquee win of their 2024 season.

Unfortunately their side was unable to deliver, instead relegated to spectators as the Panthers overturned a seemingly impossible lead.

Parra play the well rested Roosters on Friday night. Not ideal!

17. Wests Tigers (17)

The Tigers played their part in a Sunday afternoon game full of attack and entertainment.

Unfortunately, it ended in yet another big loss. Looking forward, though, there is so much to like about Lachlan Galvin, while Jahream Bula can do special things.

The Tigers play a very winnable game this weekend against a broken Souths outfit.