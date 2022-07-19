The final third of the NRL season commenced this past weekend. Rep footy is over and the finals charge is on - for 11 sides.

At the bottom of the table it looks as though whichever of the bottom two sides can find a win will ultimately avoid the wooden spoon.

Following an entertaining weekend of rugby league, where did your team land on our power rankings?

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

The Panthers took a big risk this past Sunday afternoon but ultimately escaped unhurt during the Origin period.

A late James Fisher-Harris saw the Panthers beat the desperate Tigers 18-16. JFH was arguably the best player on the field.

Viliame Kikau and Dylan Edwards were also massive in the absence of seven Origin stars. The Panthers depth is ridiculous right now. I've never seen anything like it.

2. Cronulla Sharks (3)

The Sharks took full advantage of circumstance this past Friday evening to capture a fifth straight win and join the Cowboys on 26 competition points.

Jesse Ramien crossed for a double, a week after his hattrick. Toby Rudolf had his best ever game and held Jason Taumalolo in check.

Nicho Hynes is lacking the flash of his early round performances but his game management is absolutely brilliant right now. The only points they conceded were during a stint with 12 men.

3. North Queensland Cowboys (2)

The Cowboys dropped their first game in well over a month but let's be honest, no one is worried. They took the chance to rest the majority of their Origin stars.

The only real worry is that it took the Sharks to lose a man for the Cowboys to cross the line. Chad Townsend was the best player on the park during the one man overlap.

Peta Hiku ran for a sneaky 237 metres while Kyle Feldt scored his traditional try against the Sharks. The players resting will benefit more than the loss hurt.

4. Brisbane Broncos (4)

The Broncos, despite a massive injury and rep rested toll, held out state rivals the Titans on Saturday night. In doing so they kept their top four hopes alive.

Adam Reynolds bounced back in a big way and was best on ground for his side. Zac Hosking has been brilliant during his very short NRL career.

Tesi Niu is too good to be playing QLD Cup. Ezra Mam has well and truly made that number six jersey his own. A very good win in difficult circumstances.

5. Parramatta Eels (6)

The Eels continue to be the Jekyll & Hyde of the NRL. It's not just week to week anymore but more minute to minute.

They were two or three levels above the Warriors at times on Friday night yet at other times they were ordinary and pushed by a side well out of finals contention.

I don't know what to make of the Eels. I doubt anyone does. They face a litmus test this Thursday night against the Broncos.

6. Manly Sea Eagles (7)

Manly now sit a game ahead of their nearest rivals in eighth spot. They've re-established Brookvale Oval as a fortress during their recent run of good form.

Daly Cherry Evans is arguably in career-best form. Fresh off a series-winning effort in Origin, he guided his side to a huge win over the Knights just days later.

Reuben Garrick simply doesn't get enough praise for his efforts. Andrew Davey had the best game of his career this past Saturday in the romp.

7. Melbourne Storm (5)

I never thought I'd type these words but the Storm look in real trouble after dropping a third straight game. They also lost superstar Ryan Papenhuyzen for the season.

Jahrome Hughes has turned in two of the worst games of his career within a fortnight. Simple errors cost him a hattrick on the night.

The Storm can never, ever be discounted as a title threat. That said, with losing Papenhuyzen they come right back to the field.

8. South Sydney Rabbitohs (9)

The Bunnies were dragged down into a real dogfight on Sunday evening before clicking into gear in the final 10 minutes.

Kyle Flanagan got in the face of Cody Walker who decided to awaken and tear the Dogs apart. Latrell Mitchell went with him, capped off with one of the best individual tries of the season.

Tevita Tatola is so close to becoming the game's next middle star. Alex Johnston scored yet another hatty!

9. Sydney Roosters (10)

The Roosters reminded everyone of just what they are capable in blowing the Dragons off the park on Saturday afternoon. The win reignited their season.

Joseph Manu was 9.5 out of 10 on the day. I take .5 off for that horrible fake injury that I never want to see again. Otherwise he was flawless.

I'd list the try scorers but considering they ran in nine, it would take all day. Manu and Teddy bagged doubles. Victor Radley had his best game this season.

10. Canberra Raiders (11)

The Raiders kept their season alive with a brilliant win over the Storm in Melbourne. They're the only side who consistently beats the Storm at AAIMI Park.

James Schiller scored one of the tries of the season with some individual brilliance. He actually scored to tries on the night and was one of the best on ground.

Joseph Tapine is the form forward of the competition. The Raiders need to do anything and everything to tie him down long term.

11. St George Illawarra Dragons (8)

Across the past two weeks the Dragons have fallen from a team that looked finals bound to a team who looks certain to be on the look out for a new coach.

They had the chance to quickly remove the doubts caused by last week's loss to the Broncos B side but those doubts tripled as they were destroyed 54-26 by the Roosters.

Ben Hunt can only do so much. The Dragons wracked up 50 missed tackles in conceding over 50 points. Their season is now on life support due to their horrible points differential.

12. Newcastle Knights (12)

The Knights watched any faint hopes of a late Final's charge wash away at Brookvale Oval on Saturday. They were wiped off the park by the home side.

Kalyn Ponga tried everything in his power to drag his side with him but there just isn't enough help around him.

Jayden Brailey is getting back to top form following a horror injury. Anthony Milford supposed signing with the Dolphins should end that failed experiment right away.

13. New Zealand Warriors (13)

The Warriors have been out of genuine Top Eight contention for two months now but its done and dusted now. They just couldn't go with the Eels on Friday night.

Shaun Johnson, once my undoubted favourite player, is unfortunately a shell of his former self. That intercept pass was the stuff of a rookie, now a legend of our game.

Addin Fonua-Blake had a huge game in the middle with a game topping 196 metres. Tohu Harris is so good.

14. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (14)

The Bulldogs looked well on their way to upsetting the Bunnies on Sunday evening. That was until Kyle Flanagan bad mouthed one of the game's most dangerous players.

On a positive, Declan Casey had a magical second game following his horror debut. He deserved his try and looked every bit the First Grader. Great to see.

Matt Burton's game has become too one dimensional. The Dogs ruck it up and throw it deep to Burton to put up a bomb. They need more from their freakish five-eighth.

15. Wests Tigers (15)

The Tigers were desperate and very brave on Sunday afternoon yet fell short against a hugely undermanned Penrith side.

Brett Kimmorley comically suggested that the Panthers didn't show proper respect in resting their Origin stars. They beat the full strength Tigers ...

Adam Doueihi was awesome. I have no earthly idea why he isn't the first half picked every single week. The Jackson Hastings move to 13 was strange and probably won't be repeated.

16. Gold Coast Titans (16)

The Titans were a slight bounce of the ball away from upsetting the Broncos this past Saturday. That may read well but in reality they lost to a massively under strength Broncos side.

AJ Brimson continues to have his best games at fullback, so of course the talk is he'll be back in the six next week.

The Titans started the season as a top eight favourite. They'll finish second last at best. Horrible. They shouldn't have lost this game.