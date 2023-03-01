Former Rabbitohs general manager of football Shane Richardson has surprisingly supported the Sydney Roosters, declaring that if Angus Crichton's playing days are done, the club should earn salary cap dispensation.

Crichton has been on personal leave after learning of his bipolar diagnosis, however, after initially being considered touch-and-go for the early rounds, the back-rower looks set to miss at least the next 10 weeks of football.

There are genuine fears he may never return to rugby league.

People have been quick to compare Crichton's situation to former South Sydney team-mate Greg Inglis, who walked away after two rounds in 2019 as he battled his own mental health issues.

Richardson has experience with both stars during his days at Redfern, and admitted the similarities between the two, with Inglis being diagnosed with bipolar himself before being admitted into rehabilitation.

The former general manager of football is adamant that Crichton's health must be the top priority over the salary cap situation, however, with the second-rower on a reported $750,000 per season deal, it's a considerable chunk of the Roosters' cap.

“It was a really difficult time for everyone with Greg, and there are some comparisons with Angus' situation,” Richardson told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Greg was diagnosed with and treated by the No.1 specialist in bipolar in the country, Professor Gordon Parker, who founded the Black Dog Institute.

“When Greg decided to retire, it shocked us. It was his call, not ours. He could have hung around and collected his money over the next 18 months. But our only concern and Greg's only concern was his mental health, not whether he played on.

“If Angus can't play again, then the Roosters should also be entitled to cap relief. But if he is out for six months to receive treatment, the club can't receive cap relief because you have to treat it like any other long-term injury – it would be the same as a player breaking down with an ACL injury.”

It's a hard situation to manoeuvre for the Roosters, who are also without back-rower Sitili Tupouniu until May with a knee injury.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo confirmed exactly what Richardson conveyed, that it would be treated like any other injury suffered by a player.

“It's an injury like any other injury and, in the past, we haven't given salary-cap relief," Abdo told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"But, if there's an appropriate approach to it, and it's discharged in terms of a suitable specialist, it can be looked at.”

A call will be made in the coming weeks as Crichton continues to receive help.

If you need help in a crisis, call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For further information about depression, contact Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 or talk to your GP, local health professional or someone you trust.