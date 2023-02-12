Manly assistant coach Shane Flanagan is set to face off against his son Kyle the Sea Eagles host Canterbury in the opening round, and the premiership-winning coach couldn't be more conflicted.

Flanagan hasn't coached at NRL level since 2018, de-registered at the end of the season after being found to have breached the conditions of his ASADA-imposed suspension in 2014.

In fact, Kyle Flanagan was the last player that Shane handed an NRL debut to, running out at five-eighth for the Sharks in a 38-24 win over Newcastle late in the 2018 season.

Now, after time with his junior club St George Illawarra as an assistant coach and as a list management consultant, Flanagan has been recruited by Anthony Seibold as his right-hand-man.

Set to face his 24-year-old son at 4 Pines Park next month, Shane is conflicted over his desired result.

“I know it's got to happen but I hate it,” Flanagan told The Daily Telegraph.

“As soon as the draw came out I thought ‘oh shit'.

“It makes me feel sick in the guts. I want Kyle to do well and have a great season. And I've got a job to do at Manly.

“The best outcome would be Manly winning but Kyle getting man of the match.”

Kyle has had a topsy-turvy NRL career, starting strongly for the Sydney Roosters in 2020 only for Trent Robinson to drop the halfback midway through the season, and eventually release Flanagan to Canterbury.

While he had a great first-grade opportunity at the Bulldogs, the Rooster success didn't follow the halfback, winning just one of 13 games in his first season, a far cry from the 13-from-20 he achieved in Bondi.

His form may have improved last year alongside Matt Burton, but Kyle's cards appear marked at the Bulldogs after the club paid $500,000 to have teenage five-eighth Karl Oloapu released from his Brisbane deal.

Shane is hoping 2023 is kind to his son.

“He's at a really important stage of his career,” Shane added.

Kyle will start alongside the returning Josh Reynolds in the halves for Canterbury's first trial match this afternoon, lining up against the Canberra Raiders at Ack Weyman Oval in Moruya.