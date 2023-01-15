Brisbane are set to bring the hammer down on rep winger Selwyn Cobbo following comments the outside back made on a podcast in regards to Kevin Walters.

Coming off his first full season in the NRL, Cobbo quickly installed himself as a household name, debuting for Queensland as well as scoring 15 tries in 18 games for the Broncos in 2022.

It's an even more impressive feat after realising the youngster didn't cross the line until his seventh game of the season.

However, what's less impressive is Cobbo's public comments about his coach, 'Kevin', after the winger labelled the 55 year-old as a good bloke, but not a good coach.

“He's a good person and a good bloke but I don't think he's a good coach,” Cobbo said on the Back of the 135 podcast.

“He's not the best coach but he's alright.

“He does a lot for the club but the way he coaches is a bit weird.”

Excuses came thick and fast for Cobbo, the outside back suffering a monster concussion in the Origin decider before taking time off late in the season for being 'mentally and physically exhausted'.

While Brisbane are aware Cobbo is just 20 years-old and still developing, CEO Dave Donaghy says the Maroon won't be escaping this incident scot-free.

“There was a lot for Selwyn to take in last year. At the end of the day he is a 20-year-old kid that's had a pretty meteoric rise in the game,” Donaghy told News Corp.

“A big part of that rise has been through the support, understanding and nurturing of Kev. I don't think he would have played Origin without that. A big part of his regret and remorse has been because he agrees with that.

“There was a lot thrown at him last year and a lot of new experiences that there's no textbook for.

“We will put an arm around him and support him, but this is a real opportunity for him to understand the requirements of being a professional player and what's right, what's wrong and what's acceptable at our club.

“Selwyn has made a really significant error in judgment in agreeing to do a podcast without the club's approval.

“I don't want to punish him for eternity for it, but he needs to know what happened and what was said was totally unacceptable.

“He will be sanctioned for it because it's a clear breach of club policy. We will deal with that internally and move on from this.”

While a club imposed suspension wouldn't see Cobbo miss the Indigenous All Stars clash next month, it could put the right winger in doubt for the Broncos' opening round clash against Penrith on Friday March 3rd.