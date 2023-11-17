The Newcastle Knights have confirmed that new signing Kai Pearce-Paul will have toe surgery this week.

It was revealed earlier this week in a surprise report that the Knights were less than impressed when a routine medical upon the forward's arrival into the country picked up the injury.

It was then also revealed that he had spent much of the English Super League season needing pain killing needles to get through a successful season for the Wigan Warriors, where the team took out the championship.

According to the Wide World of Sports report, the Knights were less than impressed with the revelation although at that stage were hopeful he would avoid surgery.

That isn't the case though, with the Knights confirming through a statement on Thursday that he would go under the knife. The club said the surgery was the best course of action to provide long-term health and performance outcomes for the English forward, who missed the national team's three-Test series against Tonga in recent weeks due to the injury.

The aim now is to have Pearce-Paul available for selection in the "early rounds" of the 2024 season. That could all but rule him out of making his NRL debut in Round 1, with the Knights drawn to open their season against the Canberra Raiders.

The Knights will then travel to Townsville in Round 2 to play the North Queensland Cowboys, with a crunch home clash in Round 3 to follow against the Melbourne Storm.

Pearce-Paul is one of two English players to join the Knights, with the club also signing young five-eighth Will Pryce from the Huddersfield Giants. Other players to join are Jed Cartwright, Jack Cogger and Tom Jenkins, with the five helping to replace a departing group that includes Adam Clune, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Kurt Mann and Dominic Young.