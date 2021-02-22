NRL Rd 10 - Sea Eagles v Eels
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 18: Daly Cherry-Evans and Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles celebrate winning the round 10 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Parramatta Eels at Lottoland on July 18, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)
Back

1. Off-season moves

Ins

Josh Aloiai (Wests Tigers, 2023), Andrew Davey (Parramatta Eels, 2022), Sione Fainu (2021), Kieran Foran (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 2021), Tolutau Koula (2022), Jason Saab (St George Illawarra Dragons, 2023), Christian Tuipulotu (Sydney Roosters, 2024), Alec Tuitavake (2021), Kaeo Weekes (2021)

The recent publishing restrictions on Facebook doesn't mean we can't deliver you all the latest news, rumours and results in the NRL. As avid footy fans, we will continue to bring you all the latest news for free, available via Zero Tackle, Zero Sports, Twitter and Instagram.

You can also sign up for our newsletter, delivering all the latest NRL content to you in an instant. Sign up here!

Outs

Brendan Elliot (released), Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors), Danny Levi (released), Luke Metcalf (Cronulla Sharks), Abbas Miski (London Broncos), Brayden Musgrove (Newcastle Knights), Sam Smith (released), Joel Thompson (St Helens RLFC), Corey Waddell (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Tony Williams (released)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: Josh Aloiai of the Tigers runs with the ball during the round 1 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles at Leichhardt Oval on March 16, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
Back