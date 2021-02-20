1. Off-season moves
Ins
Herman Ese’ese (Newcastle Knights, 2022), Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Melbourne Storm, 2023), David Fifita (Brisbane Broncos, 2023), Sosefo Fifita (2023), Patrick Herbert (New Zealand Warriors, 2021), Sam McIntyre (Wests Tigers, 2021)
New recruit David Fifita has dished the dirt on his bombshell decision to quit Brisbane for the Gold Coast Titans, via @badel_cmail
Fifita breaks silence: https://t.co/6V3QNmxOEz pic.twitter.com/iI3iN5eeWN
— Telegraph Sport (@telegraph_sport) November 20, 2020
Outs
Jai Arrow (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Shannon Boyd (retired), Bryce Cartwright (Parramatta Eels), Dale Copley (Brisbane Broncos), Keegan Hipgrave (Parramatta Eels), Ryan James (Canberra Raiders), Nathan Peats (released), Kallum Watkins (released)