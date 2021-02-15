Off-season moves

Ins

Caleb Aekins (Penrith Panthers, 2021), Ryan James (Gold Coast Titans, 2022), Trey Mooney (2021), Harry Rushton (2023), Xavier Savage (2021), Clay Webb (2021)

Outs

John Bateman (Wigan Warriors), Luke Bateman (released), JJ Collins (released), Nick Cotric (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Andre Niko (released), Michael Oldfield (Parramatta Eels)

2020 Recap

The Raiders were good in 2020. VERY good. They ran into a red hot Melbourne side which ultimately ended their season one game prior to what they ultimately wanted, but there can be no complaints from fans.

Jack Wighton was the game’s best player across 20 regular season rounds while Josh Papalii is now the game’s premier front-row forward. George Williams was absolutely incredible in his first season in the NRL.

The Raiders did struggle to replicate their former lethal right edge with Curtis Scott falling short of expectations and the returning Jordan Rapana looking far from his usual self.

Canberra had an incredible 2020 but will be looking to go further this year. Ricky Stuart continues to build a brilliant legacy.

Recruitment Impact

The Raiders have lost two important pieces of the puzzle that has seen them make at least the Preliminary Final over the past two seasons. Nick Cotric is a big loss on the wing but John Bateman’s exit is a huge kick in the guts.

Bateman’s ability to ball plat as well as bust holes in opposition defences will be sorely missed. That said the Raiders still boast an incredible forward pack. Ryan James has made his way from the Titans and should play a big role this season.

Caleb Aekins is a clever in and can play multiple positions across the backline, or in the halves.

Talking Points

Can Jack Wighton go back to back?: If the Raiders are going to go all the way, they’re going to need their megastar number six to go close to back-to-back Dally M medals.

Wighton is the kind of player who can lift a unit from a decent side to the top level, but with Croker out for a month and Bateman moving on, he’s going to need to be A to A+ more often than not.

That’s not to say that there’s not plenty of talent in this lineup but that Canberra right side just isn’t what it used to be. Any time the Green Machine faltered they’d send it right and score. They don’t have that luxury anymore. Big pressure on Wighton.

The return of Josh Hodgson: This is HUGE! Tom Starling was massive for the Raiders last season following the season-ending injury to Hodgson, but he isn’t the same player.

The English superstar’s return lifts the Raiders into that next level. I’m certainly not saying that if he plays in that preliminary final that Canberra make a second straight Grand Final, but his presence on that night certainly wouldn’t have hurt. His experience is invaluable.

Potential Prelim Hangover: At what stage does coming so close yet falling at the final hurdle take an affect? I’d like to say never given the experience held by their coach and senior players, however what goes up, may stay up for a while but will ultimately come down.

Is 2021 the season the Raiders come back down? They made a Grand Final and a Prelim across two seasons without lifting the trophy. History says unless you’re the Storm or Roosters, chances like this don’t come round too often. There’s pressure to go one step further this year. The Premiership window is only open for so long.

Prediction

6th

The Raiders will be there or there-abouts again in 2021. I have no doubt in the world that they’ll play finals footy, however I feel as though they may have fallen out of the top four.

Other teams around them have strengthened whereas the Raiders enter 2021 probably a little weaker than prior. Bateman’s lost is massive and Cotric is a proven try scoring metre-eater they no longer have. Rapana is also another year older.

That said, they have an abundance of talent and one of the best operators in the business at the helm in Ricky Stuart.

Jack Wighton is an elite-level superstar and has a magnificent halves partner in George Williams. At the back they have Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who I believe will step up into that top level of fullbacks in 2021.

The return of Josh Hodgson is massive. As brilliant as young Tom Starling was, Hodgson’s return makes the Raiders a much scarier outfit. Throw in Josh Papalii, who again, is the best prop in the game right now, as well as the hugely underrated Elliott Whitehead and superstar Joseph Tapine, and this is a side to be feared.

Croker is set to miss the opening month-or-so, however the squad looks deep enough to handle losing their captain and star centre.

Canberra have a side capable of troubling any side on any day. That said, there are too many spots where other teams are simply better than them.