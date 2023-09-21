He's got one of the longer names in the NRL, and now Haumole Ola'kauatu is looking to have one of the longest deals in the competition as well.

The Tongan wrecking-ball enjoyed a stellar start and finish to the season and came whiskers away from a State of Origin debut for New South Wales, and Anthony Seibold is moving fast to lock the edge forward up for the foreseeable future.

Despite already being contracted for 2025, The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the Sea Eagles are eyeing a $5.6 million package to keep Ola'kauatu on the Northern Beaches through to the 2030 season.

It would leave Haumole at 31-years-old by the end of the deal, earning the forward roughly $800,000 per season, with only Dylan Brown and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui currently holding longer deals in the NRL.

Daly Cherry-Evans and Jason Taumalolo became the poster boys for the long-term contracts after both signing decade-long deals in the mid 2010s, and while they were certainly questioned at one point, both deals worked out well.

It's been a revolving door at Manly in recent weeks, telling the likes of Kaeo Weekes, Sean Keppie and Kelma Tuilagi they're free to go, whilst re-signing Ethan Bullemor and Jake Arthur.

However, Ola'kauatu would be the cherry on top, with the back-rower certain to be sought after if he does hit the open market.