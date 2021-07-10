The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed a hat-trick of contract extensions on Saturday morning as they bolster their roster for 2022.

All of Lachlan Croker, Morgan Harper and Kieran Foran will remain on the Northern Beaches, with Croker and Harper signing new contracts through to 2023. Foran, meanwhile, has had an option taken up by the club on his contract to remain in Manly until the end of 2022.

It follows a busy re-signing period for Des Hasler's side, with Sean Keppie, Brad Parker and Reuben Garrick all re-signing in the last week.

All three of today's re-signings have played a solid role in Manly's run up the table this season. Croker, in particular, has been outstanding in making the switch to play hooker.

The natural half has taken to the role excellently for Hasler, starting every game this season in the number nine jumper. He has defended superbly, while also adding three tries and two try assists, causing havoc for opposition defences.

Harper too has been strong. He may not have played every game, but his role in the centres, playing inside Jasob Saab has been outstanding. Saab himself is sitting in the top five for NRL try-scorers as the second half of the season picks up speed.

Foran, while experienced and injury-prone, is having his best season in some time for the Sea Eagles too, pairing exceptionally with Queensland and club captain Daly Cherry-Evans.

Club CEO Stephen Humphreys said it was another good day for the club.

“We are very confident about the ability and future of our current squad and have therefore focused our attention on retention and development over external recruitment," said Humphreys.

"Lachlan and Morgan have worked really hard on their respective games and it is definitely showing in their contributions to the team. They thoroughly deserve the reward of their new contracts.

"We were thrilled to bring Kieran back to the Sea Eagles this year and he has been first class for us both on and off the field."