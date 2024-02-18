A Grade 2 Crusher Tackle charge could see Manly forward Toafofoa Sipley miss his side's opening three matches of the new season.

A 53rd-minute incident from Saturday's Pre-Season Challenge clash with the Sydney Roosters that left Chooks flyer Dominic Young hospitalised has garnered scrutiny of the NRL's Match Review, with Sipley facing a spell on the sidelines.

The Crusher Tackle charge, which is Sipley's second offence, sees the Sea Eagles prop set for a three-game suspension with an early guilty plea.

A failed challenge at the Judiciary will mean Sipley is unavailable for four matches.

Manly are scheduled to face South Sydney, the Sydney Roosters and Parramatta for their opening three games of the home and away season, with their opening match taking place in Las Vegas.

A three-game ban would mean Sipley is next available to face St George Illawarra in late March.

Elsewhere, Canberra's Noah Martin is facing a ban of no longer than two matches for a Careless High Tackle on Parramatta's Luca Morretti.

An early guilty plea for the 41st-minute incident would see Martin hit with just the one-game suspension.

Sebastian Su'A (Shoulder Charge, $1,500), Thomas Hazelton (Careless High Tackle, $3,000), Makahesi Makatoa (Dangerous Contact, $1,000) and Viliami Fifita (Dangerous Contact, $1,000) can all accept sanctions with early guilty pleas for their respective incidents.