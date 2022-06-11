Manly Sea Eagles' star half and captain Daly Cherry-Evans has been ruled out of Sunday's Round 14 clash with the Wests Tigers.

Originally named to back up from State of Origin - where he was apart of a Queensland Maroons team which got the job done away from home against the New South Wales Blues - the veteran halfback has been revealed to have picked up a quad injury during the game.

It's unclear what the extent of the injury is at this stage, with the Sea Eagles only releasing a short statement on Saturday morning to confirm he wouldn't be playing against the Tigers at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The star showed no ill-impacts of injury during the Origin game, playing all 80 minutes and scoring a try. He added to his stats line with 107 metres, two tackle breaks, a line break, an offload, 420 kick metres and 25 tackles.

With State of Origin Game 2 only a fortnight away, Queensland - along with Manly - will now monitor the situation closely to ensure he is fit for a potential series-winning clash in Perth.

The Queenslanders do have a ready-made replacement for Cherry-Evans should he need to pull out though, with Ben Hunt starting at hooker in Game 1.

The Sea Eagles' clash against the Tigers will now bring Ben Trbojevic into the playing 17, with Josh Schuster moving from the bench to the halves.

The Sea Eagles will cut their team to 19 at 2pm (AEST) on Saturday ahead of kick-off 24 hours later on Sunday.