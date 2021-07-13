Suspended Raiders centre Curtis Scott is facing an uncertain future in Canberra following the NRL's breach notice and subsequent three-match suspension following an incident in May.

Scott was involved in an altercation at a Canberra nightclub, an incident he did not bring the club's attention to before the incident become knowledge to the public.

The 23-year-old has also been slapped with a $15,000 for the incident after brining the game into disrepute.

Scott's three-game ban has already been served however, with the Raiders having their promising outside-back stood down for the past several rounds.

However, according to The Daily Telegraph, Scott won't join his Canberra teammates in their venture to Queensland.

The Raiders will join the Knights, Warriors and all nine Sydney-based clubs in moving to hubs north of the Tweed to keep the season alive.

The 30-man squad Ricky Stuart will take to the Raiders' Gold Coast bubble on Wednesday won't include Scott, who is tipped to have potentially played his last match in green.

Speaking on NRL Tonight, reporter David Riccio stated his beliefs that Scott's time with the Raiders is coming to an end.

"I can tell you that Curtis Scott has left the Canberra bubble and has been residing in Sydney the last few weeks.

“He hasn’t been included in the Raiders travelling squad that heads to Queensland.

“Every team had to list 41 people that will travel to Queensland. Curtis Scott is not one of them.

“The Raiders board, CEO Don Furner and coach Ricky Stuart treat culture in the highest regard.

“They are frowning upon this one. I’m confident in saying Curtis Scott has played his last first grade game for the Canberra Raiders this year, and potentially into the future as well.”