It may only be February, but premiership-winning Panther Scott Sattler has named his top eight for the 2021 NRL season on sen.com.au.

Sattler played 203 NRL games from 1992-2004, including 118 first-grade appearances for Penrith.

The former lock believes the Canberra Raiders will take out the minor premiership, bouncing back from their fifth-placed finish in 2020.

The Green Machine failed to back up their grand final run from the previous season, bowing out to the Storm in the preliminary final.

Coming off their breakout 2020 campaign, winning the minor premiership and making the grand final, Sattler believes the Penrith Panthers will drop just one place to finish second on the ladder in 2021.

He has the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Parramatta Eels rounding out his top four.

Interestingly, Sattler predicts that the last two premiers – the Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters will drop out of the top four to finish fifth and seventh respectively.

Sattler’s only change from last season’s finalists is the Gold Coast Titans coming in for the Cronulla Sharks.

The Titans won straight to finish 2020 to sit ninth. They bolstered their squad with the signings of David Fifita and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and look ready to announce themselves to the league. Could Storm legend Cameron Smith join them?

Check out Sattler’s top eight in order below.

Scott Sattler’s top eight for the 2021 NRL season