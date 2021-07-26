New Canterbury Bulldogs recruit Tevita Pangai Junior has vowed to show the real him after moving clubs.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that with the new move to Sydney, the NRL community will get to see the "person that he really is".

Being Pangai's biggest supporter, his mother had to lecture him about a move to Sydney. She knew what type of person that her son was, but he hasn't allowed others in the NRL world to see it.

The former Broncos forward recently signed with the Dogs for three years. He was later released by his club and will finish the season with Panthers.

Pangai Junior spoke to The Herald about how he has been approached for a move back home before. Previously, he hadn't considered it, but with the new changes and maturating in his life, the timing felt right.

“I had offers to go to Sydney in the past,” he said.

“I wasn’t ready. I’m now at a different point in my life ... I’m going to get married and I’m becoming a dad. I’m maturing slowly.

"My mum sat me down when I signed and told me what a good person I am and it’s time for me to show that to the rest of the world.”

To help assist with the move and changes, one of his childhood heroes and now close friends are looking to help.

Former rugby star and heavyweight boxer Sonny Bill Williams has offered to take Tevita under his wing.

The 25-year-old was raised in the Bulldogs area, supporting Canterbury while growing up. He admitted the Bulldogs 2004 title season was an especially memorable moment for him. One of his favourite players on those teams... Sonny Bill Williams.

"I went for them [Canterbury] in the ’04 grand final," he told media.

“To see the person that [SBW] is now, follow his religion and become a family man and be a good person, a good husband, and good father is something I want to try and be.''

The two were first connected through Wallabies and Queensland Reds legend Quade Cooper. The two then quickly developed a 'bromance' that reportedly helped Tevita earlier this season after multiple COVID breaches.

“He will settle in our area and I want to be there for him,” Williams said.

“I have the experience and being a Muslim is about sharing your knowledge. I want to share it with Tevita.

"He is a smart man and I want to see him thrive.”

SBW knows the hard work that the forward puts into his rugby, and is confident that there is more greatness in the future for Tevita.

“I have seen the training he does," he told The Herald.

"I know the improved approach he has taken towards that and diet. I know, like Tevita knows, that he hasn’t given himself the best chance to be the best player he can be.

"I think he can change that and I can help him.”

Williams believes that Pangai has all the tools needed to be one of the best . If he is able to continue to improve his attitude and mindset then the skies the limit.

"What I can say is that as a Pasifika player, he has the genetics and physicality to be that ... he is in the group with [Payne] Haas, [David] Fifita and [Viliame] Kikau, and how far he goes is up to him.”