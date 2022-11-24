Despite some heavy pushing to promote both Samoa and Tonga to Tier One status, International Rugby League is set to deny both nations a promotion - much to their relief.

Samoa became just the sixth nation in rugby league history to compete in a World Cup final last weekend, while Tonga's meteoric rise came in 2017, coming within moments of completing the same feat at the last World Cup.

Regardless of their recent successes, News Corp is reporting that International Rugby League will reject both nations from a promotion into tier-one status, a mountain that only Australia, New Zealand and England sit atop of due to their dominance on the world stage.

While on paper it seems a net negative, it comes as a relief for both sides, putting to bed a number of fears over eligibility, mainly in terms of the Origin arena.

Under the current international eligibility rules, State of Origin players can only play for a nation other than Australia if said side isn't a Tier One team. This means Origin players essentially can represent any nation other than England or New Zealand.

However, a promotion into the top tier would've likely meant players of Pacific Islander descent would be forced to choose between State of Origin football, and representing their heritage, a disaster for the representative game.

Between Tonga and Samoa's 24-men squads for this year's World Cup, 14 of the 48 players had played State of Origin in their careers, including seven that featured for Samoa in the men's final on Sunday morning AEDT.

The tier statuses are based on more than results, with pathways considered a key factor in promotion, leaving International Rugby League chairman Troy Grant confident that the two nations wouldn't be moving up a wrung anytime in the near future.

“I don't think that (Samoa and Tonga being upgraded) will change any time soon,” Grant told News Corp.