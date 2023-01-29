He may have been plastered on the back page for all the wrong reasons since his NRL retirement, though Sam Burgess' latest feat has left rugby league fans applauding.

The Englishman has taken up a role as an assistant coach with his former club, the South Sydney Rabbitohs, even slotting into the recruitment field after trying to woo Dominic Young in Byron Bay a few weeks ago.

Burgess has reportedly been a fresh of breath at Rabbitohs' training, impressing fans in the fitness drills as the 34 year-old kept up with the young guns in the NRL squad.

While fans were glued to the former Clive Churchill medalist on the field, it's what happened off the field that impressed them the most.

A visually impaired fan collapsed due to the heat following Rabbitohs' training on January 26, however, when the fan's support worker looked around for medical attention, it was Sam Burgess that had already rushed to their side.

The rugby league hard-man held the fan while they drifted in and out of consciousness, and waited alongside Jason Demetriou until she was in the hands of paramedics following the incident.

Support worker Jolzy Louise-Prophet took to Facebook to share the story with a South Sydney fan page, as well as Denan Kemp's Bloke in a Bar page.

"Yesterday on the 26/01/2023 at approximately 11am my client had a medical episode just outside of Redfern oval," Louise-Prophet wrote on social media.

"My client is a 53 year old women with many health problems and is visually impaired, but that has not stopped her from supporting her team the Rabbitohs. We came down to Redfern to watch the boys train and my client was then so excited to get up close and get some signatures.

"After the training was over we were leaving to return home, however the heat proved too much for my client and she collapsed on the floor. I was there assisting her and when I turned around here was the amazing Sam Burgess on the floor helping my client.

"Sam never left her side, he offered her his own personal drink and helped her to sip. He held her up as she was in and out of consciousness. He was sweet and reassuring. He showed so much compassion and empathy.

"Jason Demetriou called for the staff to get a cool towel, ice and water. He watched over Sam and my client to make sure she was ok. They never left until she was in the safe hands of the ambulance workers.

"We love to go to games, we love to put on our jerseys, we love to meet the players, we love our team win or lose, but none of that will match the pride we have today after witnessing the true love, care and support from the boys to someone in need.

"Sam Burgess is truely a Superstar, he did not have to stop, he did not have to help, he did not have to care. But he did stop, he did help and he does care. I'm hoping that those who were there to witness this, will spread the word of just how wonderful Sam and the Rabbitohs are.

"Forever Glory Glory to South Sydney."

Burgess will continue to work with the squad as they prepare for the first trial, squaring off against former coach Anthony Seibold at Central Coast Stadium in a fortnight.