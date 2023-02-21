South Sydney have lifted the NRL premiership trophy aloft once in the last 52 years, and while he's traded his boots for a clipboard, Sam Burgess is ready to do it again.

The Englishman is alongside Greg Inglis as the club's two most influential signatures in the last 15 years, the pair both running out for the 2014 decider alongside one another, Burgess' night in particular going down in folklore.

At the time, it was Sam's final game for the club before a move to play rugby union for Bath, and it couldn't have gotten off to a more disastrous beginning.

Burgess broke his cheekbone and fractured his eye socket in the opening tackle of the game, following a head clash with James Graham. In the age of HIAs and concussion law, Burgess' final game would've lasted seconds.

Now it's remembered for eternity.

Returning to Redfern as one of Jason Demetriou's assistants after a successful stint coaching in Orara Valley, ex-team-mate Cody Walker is thrilled to have the inspirational forward back at Redfern.

"He's added some energy and he's a fun, hard-working guy," Walker told AAP.

"It's the same as when he played the game, he's helpful to the young guys and gives them tips.

"He was one of the best forwards, and he's got that factor in that he knows how to motivate men. "He had that aura of being able to bring a group together and that knack of firing you up. "So many of us played with him and understand what he's about - he's one of the smartest minds, which is rare for a forward." While assistant Ben Hornsby looks after the side's attack, Burgess and former Cronulla coach John Morris manage the defence of the side, and the mentality that comes with it. Outside of Burgess and the fellow ex-Rabbitohs on staff, only two members of the 2014 grand final winning side remain in the squad - Alex Johnston, and Sam's equal-youngest brother, Tom. "I think him supporting JD will be a big help in us moving to the next level," Thomas Burgess told the AAP. "He's got that mentality that he brings to the groups. "I think he's a big help for the leaders because he always was one, even when he was a young player. "It's about finding that next bit of energy you need in big games and building that connection when things get tough." South Sydney won the Charity Shield by the same margin they did in 2014, and with Sam Burgess returning to the club, the similarities between the years continue to stack up.