Former South Sydney Rabbitohs star Sam Burgess will reportedly return to the club as an assistant coach in 2023.

Burgess, who has been dipping his toe in the coaching waters on the New South Wales Coffs Coast this season, has been hotly pursued by both the Rabbitohs and Dolphins according to reports.

Burgess is close with Dolphins' inaugural coach Wayne Bennett, who will look to bring in an assistant who will eventually take over when he retires - likely in 2025.

It's understood that Kristian Woolf is a front-runner for that role, but that the Dolphins still wanted Burgess to be part of the coaching staff in Redcliffe.

Despite the close relationship between Bennett and Burgess however, The Sydney Morning Herald are now reporting that Burgess will link up with the Rabbitohs, where he will serve on Jason Demetriou's coaching staff from 2023.

It's understood it will be a multi-year deal, with Burgess only deciding to join South Sydney at the final minute after previously looking likely to make the move to the south east corner of Queensland.

Burgess retired from the game in 2019 citing medical reasons, having played 182 games for the club between 2010 and 2014, and again between 2016 and 2019.

He had shifted to the NRL having begun his career with the Bradford Bulls in the English Super League, while he also played two Tests for Great Britain and 24 for England.

A brief stint in rugby union split his two stints with the Rabbitohs.

Following his retirement, Burgess was moved into a role with the Rabbitohs.

Burgess will join Ben Hornby and John Morris on the Rabbitohs' coaching staff for 2023, although both Hornby and Morris have had their names mentioned in coaching circles for one of the vacant jobs. The Tigers and Warriors have now filled their spots, while the Bulldogs seem unlikely to go outside the club.

Justin Holbrook at the Gold Coast is also under pressure at the Gold Coast Titans.