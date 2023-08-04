Former South Sydney Rabbitohs forward and English international Sam Burgess is reportedly in consideration to take over a head coaching position for next season.

After retiring at the end of the 2019 season, he quickly transitioned from a player to a coach. He has worked for the Rabbitohs as an assistant coach whilst also being seen at multiple NSW Blues training sessions over the years since his retirement.

Having rejected a move to work under Wayne Bennett under the Dolphins for the Queensland club's maiden season, Burgess is now in the running and a top contender to be awarded the head coaching position at the Warrington Wolves in the Super League, per News Corp.

This comes after Justin Holbrook rejected a lucrative three-year deal with the English club to instead join the Sydney Roosters at the beginning of the 2024 season and for a further two years under Trent Robinson.

While Burgess is reportedly Warrington's top candidate, it is understood Cronulla Sharks and Queensland Maroons assistant coach Josh Hannay is also in the running. The Wolves got off to a great start in the Super League, winning their opening eight matches but have since been on a downward spiral, losing six straight games as of late, which triggered them to sack their coach Daryl Powell.

A team that includes ex-NRL players Matt Dufty, Paul Vaughan and George Williams, the club is still in the finals hunt.