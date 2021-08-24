Former Canberra Raiders' centre Curtis Scott is reportedly considering an unfair dismissal claim against the club that sacked him yesterday.

A club statement said Scott was sacked for "bringing the club into disrepute."

"The Canberra Raiders Board of Directors today decided to terminate the contract of Curtis Scott effective immediately," the statement read.

"The board carefully considered the statements made at the 'show cause' hearing with Curtis Scott on August 17 and the material supplied afterward.

"The board decided that Curtis Scott's prior behaviour and recent assault charge has brought the Club into disrepute, and they could not ignore this and the responsibilities that his NRL playing Contract entails.

"The board said the Club would continue to support Curtis Scott’s ongoing rehabilitation and it will be in contact with NRL Welfare in this regard."

But in new information, an Sydney Morning Herald report said Scott, who has been charged by police in August for an incident at a Canberra nightclub, but will defend his innocence, will now consider an unfair dismissal claim via the fair work commission, as well as considering other legal options.

It's understood Scott will next face court over the incident on August 30, with the centre already serving an NRL suspension and paying a fine for "bringing the game into disrepute."

RELATED: Raiders’ centre hit with breach notice for “bringing the game into disrepute”

Scott is due to face court on August 30.

It comes after Scott bravely opened up about his mental struggles and attempts to turn his life around over the weekend.

RELATED: Curtis Scott reveals drastic steps to save career after hitting rock bottom

Scott's lawyer, Sam Macedone, told the publication they are considering their options.

“He told me to go ahead and give it some thought and let him know what I think, and we will make a decision in due course,” he said.

“Everything is on the table at this stage.”

Scott also took to instagram to address his sacking, slamming the club for their lack of support.

"I would just like to come forward and comment on the latest headlines," Scott's instagram story read.

"I opened up about extremely personal information regarding my mental health and current struggles. I have just lost what feels like everything to me and I can't understand why Canberra have continued to kick me while I'm down and now leak in house information that was dealt with over a year ago regarding a former player.

"The club has nothing to gain out of this, but hopes of reasoning for their lack of support.

"In my opinion it's a low act and they have shown and proved that they have no real care factor for players' welfare. It's not the first time this has happened to a player at the Raiders that has come out about mental health struggles.

"Lastly, a massive thanks to everyone for all the supportive messages. It really does go a long way in times like these."

According to Daily Telegraph journalist, the alleged punch up between Scott and former teammate John Bateman was one of the reasons behind Scott's sacking.

“This was there on the rap sheet that we didn’t know about,” Rothfield told NRL 360 on Monday.

“It wasn’t the reason John Bateman went home (to England last year)... but it was a very serious incident.

“Curtis Scott contacted them the next day and told them what happened, but he was injured, he had misbehaved.

“There were no police charges so it didn’t go to (the integrity unit). It obviously contributed heavily to his sacking.”