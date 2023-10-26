Parramatta Eels star forward Ryan Matterson was yesterday linked with a move away from the club in a player swap, but now it's believed there could be more clubs interested in the forward.

An impact forward, Matterson has been excellent for the Eels over the last 24 months.

As it stands, Matterson is contracted to the Eels until at least the end of the 2025 NRL season on a figure believed to be around $600,000 per season.

He also has a player option to remain with Parramatta for 2026 should he choose to take it.

The most recent contract for Matterson was accepted after a significant offer from the Dolphins, who were desperate to sign Matterson for 2023 and their inaugural campaign. Other clubs were also believed to be interested.

While it didn't happen, the one-time New South Wales State of Origin representative could be on the outer at the Eels, with Wide World of Sports' The Mole suggesting multiple clubs have shown interest.

Ryan Matterson could be leaving @TheParraEels - few clubs keen. — The Mole (@9_Moley) October 25, 2023

It was reported yesterday that the Canterbury Bulldogs may be interested in a player swap that would bring Matterson to Belmore.

That came with Josh Addo-Carr reportedly on the outer at Belmore and potentially set to find a new club for 2024. Canterbury are desperate to continue adding to their forward pack, while Parramatta have recognised the need for more speed and experience in their outside backs.

While that move may seem unlikely, Matterson being targetted by other clubs wouldn't come as a surprise given his impact, and Parramatta's desire to ensure their roster is ready for a finals charge in 2024 after a disappointing 2023 campaign that saw them miss the top eight in backing up a run to the grand final in 2022.